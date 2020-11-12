Despite soaring COVID-19 cases across the state and nation, there are no immediate plans for shutdowns or other measures, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday.
Pressed by reporters when additional measures might be coming, Levine said. “I can’t predict the future and what mitigation orders might be necessary at some future date. What we want to do is double down on the mitigation orders we do have in place to prevent the spread.”
The Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf have each issued a universal masking order and set a 50% capacity limit on indoor dining. There are also limits on the number of people at indoor and outdoor gatherings.
For the third consecutive day, the state set a new record with 5,488 new cases of COVID-19, and there were double-digit increases across the region.
Blair County reported 149 new cases, and Cambria reported 78. Somerset, Blair and Indiana counties each reported one additional death, and Westmoreland County added two new deaths.
The local deaths were among 49 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 248,856 cases and 9,194 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County now has reported 1,858 cases and 15 deaths and Blair County has 2,225 cases and 41 deaths.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County added 15 new cases and one death to reach 770 cases and five deaths; Bedford County added 38 cases to reach 765 cases and 11 deaths; Indiana County added 53 cases and one death to reach 1,631 cases and 22 deaths; Clearfield County added 41 cases to reach 711 cases and eight deaths; Westmoreland County added 207 cases and two deaths to reach 5,638 cases and 131 deaths.
Levine and Michel Huff, director of contact tracing and testing, asked Pennsylvanians to unite against the deadly virus. Huff explained the importance of contact tracing and case investigation to identify potential hot spots and inform those who may have been exposed.
Huff stressed that the investigations are confidential.
“To protect patient privacy, contacts are only informed they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection,” he said. “They are not told the identity of the patient who may have exposed them.
“It is very important to answer our call and cooperate. It’s something that you can do to help serve your community, your friends and your family.”
Hospitalization rates, deaths and the proportion of positive tests among all those tested have all been increasing. Those are among the important measures leaders are watching as they consider more mitigation orders, Levine said.
“We want to be very strategic in terms of what we do,” she said. “We will be looking at that and at the right time, if necessary, we will implement,” she said. “But mitigation is not without its consequences – both social and economic – so we are going to be really cautious and careful.”
Government orders only go so far.
“It is going to come down to the individual responsibility that people show: To wear a mask, to social distance, to wash their hands and avoid not only large gatherings, but we are recommending that they avoid small gatherings.”
Levine disputed recent suggestions that the virus is not as dangerous as it was in the spring, even though there are fewer deaths and hospitalizations now.
“There absolutely is no evidence that the virus is less severe or virulent than it was before,” she said pointing to the current surge in many states to the west.
“They are having dramatic hospitalization rates; their health systems are full and in danger of being overwhelmed.”
Levine again warned about the risk associated with holiday gatherings, and Huff said the department is recommending college students get tested for COVID-19 a few days before returning home.
