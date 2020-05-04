Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties each added one new case of COVID-19, with 825 new positive cases across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported Monday.
There are now 50,092 Pennsylvanians who have tested positive for coronavirus.
The department also reported 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,458.
Although reporting has lagged on weekends, Monday's report represents the lowest number of new deaths and fewest new cases since March 31.
Local county totals are now: 34 cases and one death in Cambria County; 30 cases and one death in Somerset County; 24 cases and one death in Bedford County; and 25 cases and no deaths in Blair County.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine credited mitigation efforts such as the closing of schools and businesses, stay-at-home orders, mask-wearing and social distancing recommendations with preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed.
During the daily press briefing, she also urged residents and businesses to continue following most recommendations – even areas of northwest and north-central Pennsylvania where some reopening will be permitted on Friday.
“The health care system – although challenged in Philadelphia – has stood up very well,” Levine said. “However, if we release the mitigation efforts too soon in areas that are very affected – areas that have significant community spread – then we are just going back to that exponential rise and it would be higher than the rise we saw before.”
Levine answered criticism during her response to several questions during Monday's briefing.
Some have suggested that the state's initial response to COVID-19 was “misguided” by not immediately closing nursing and personal care homes and concentrating on those residents while imposing fewer restrictions on the general population.
“I don't think our initial and our continued plans are misguided at all,” Levine said. “We want to protect the entire population from COVID-19 and the serious side effects.”
In response to a suggestion to separate the case-counts and deaths in nursing homes from countywide reports for reopening criteria, Levine explained that cases and deaths in nursing homes must be considered within the host communities.
“What we have certainly learned in this global pandemic of COVID-19 is that we are all interconnected,” she said.
The communities impact the nursing homes and the nursing homes impact the communities, she said.
“Staff goes back and forth,” Levine said. “It is an example of how we are all connected.”
