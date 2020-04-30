On the day before a promised announcement of areas where COVID-19 related restrictions will be eased, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on Thursday previewed what counties may expect.
Levine said Gov. Tom Wolf will announce Friday what areas will be moved from the current statewide red phase to a yellow phase with some businesses reopening.
“There will be some businesses that will remain closed, especially those businesses where large numbers of people would congregate,” Levine said during the Department of Health's daily press briefing.
“We'll be having more information about life in the yellow zone, so to speak, tomorrow.”
As usual, Levine opened the briefing by announcing the latest COVID-19 report, which showed another 1,397 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state total to 45,763. There are now 2,292 deaths in patients with confirmed coronavirus, which is a one-day increase of 97 deaths.
Three more positive cases were reported in Cambria County, bringing the total to 28 cases, with one death.
Somerset County's report did not change, showing 26 cases and no deaths. Bedford County held steady with 24 cases and one death and Blair County was unchanged with 23 cases and no deaths.
Earlier Thursday, Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, called on Wolf to allow retail businesses to open for curbside pickup or delivery service. He cited the reopening of state Wine and Spirits stores for pickup and delivery.
“The governor should give private business owners the same opportunity,” Burns wrote to Wolf. “I don't see how allowing businesses to offer curbside pickup and delivery is any different than ordering from Amazon, having a pizza delivered, picking up a bottle of vodka or simply getting your mail.”
The Tribune-Democrat asked Levine about Burns' request.
“We are going with the schema that the governor has outlined where counties and regions will go from red, which is what we have now, to yellow, where many businesses will be able to have curbside or open, following social distancing,” Levine said.
Some restrictions may include limiting customers allowed in a store, she added.
Asked about concerns that the state hasn't tested enough people to assure a safe reopening of business, Levine said the testing capacity has increased – so anyone with symptoms should be tested.
“Hospitals have more testing capabilities than even several weeks ago, so that's great,” she said. “Anyone who has symptoms, we want them to contact their health care provider. We want them to be tested.”
Addition plans to respond to future clusters or outbreaks of COVID-19 in “yellow zone” areas will be provided in the next few days, Levine said.
“We have very extensive testing and contact tracing plans,” she said. “We are going to be releasing them … so the public knows exactly what those plans are. We are very confident in our plans.”
Wolf originally said counties in the health department's northwest and north-central regions would be the first to move to yellow, but later said he would consider other counties with low incidence rates – in conjunction with adequate hospital capacity and testing, and contact tracing capabilities.
The state has set 50 new cases for every 100,000 people over a two-week period as the threshold to move to yellow.
Cambria and Blair counties have total incidence rates of less than 24 cases per 100,000. Somerset and Bedford counties are listed in the 24.1-58.7 total cases per 100,000.
