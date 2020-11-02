HARRISBURG – The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and the number of people hospitalized due to the virus continue to climb, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday.
The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 over the past seven days, 14,516, was 43% higher than the week prior when 10,127 people tested positive for coronavirus, according to state data.
Close to 1,200 of those cases were in school-aged children.
The number of people hospitalized increased less dramatically over the past week, but Levine said it is “steadily climbing,” as 1,352 people were receiving medical care for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state on Monday.
That’s up from 1,100 a week ago, which was up from 841 a week before that.
“We expect the number of hospitalizations to increase,” based on the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, Levine said.
The number of people testing positive isn’t expected to level off in the near future as public health officials worry that colder weather will force people to remain indoors and the arrival of flu season will complicate matters, Levine said.
The number of people hospitalized remains far below the levels seen during the spring outbreak of COVID-19 when at one point there were more than 3,000 people hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, Levine said.
“As the increases continue into the fall,” she said. “We could see challenges to the health care system.”
This comes as 60% of the state’s counties - 40 of 67 – had more than 5% of people tested for coronavirus test positive for COVID-19. In four counties – Bradford, Armstrong, Schuylkill and Franklin – more than 10% of people tested for coronavirus tested positive.
“As we have entered a fall resurgence in Pennsylvania, we see case counts on the rise in our counties,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We cannot relax our mitigation efforts.”
The state’s efforts to track and respond to coronavirus outbreaks continue to be hampered by the unwillingness of many people to fully cooperate with contact tracers’ efforts to determine the COVID-19 patients’ movements prior to when they tested positive.
More than three-quarters of people who were contacted by contact tracers last week declined to say whether they had visited any businesses or been in large gatherings before they tested positive.
Of 2,809 who answered that question, 489 said they had visited a business in the prior two weeks, including 278 who said they’d visited a restaurant and 58 who said they’d visited a bar.
Levine said that the number of deaths has begun to increase as well, though the number of lives claimed from coronavirus began to accelerate as quickly as the other measures.
She said that’s largely due to the fact that medical care has improved and the people testing positive are now coming from all age groups.
