Everyone has a role in making it safe to reopen Pennsylvania schools for the fall semester, Secretary of State Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday.
Limits on alcohol consumption in restaurants and other statewide measures implemented last week are part of Gov. Tom Wolf's efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 and allow in-person classes next month.
"The choices we make today will impact the spread of the virus in days and weeks to come and also impact the opening of schools," Levine said. "So please do your part."
In Thursday's report by the Department of Health, Cambria and Somerset counties combined for 14 new COVID-19 cases among 962 added across Pennsylvania.
Blair County's second death was among 16 new COVID-19 deaths.
Last week's restrictions were based on contact tracing reports – especially in Allegheny County – as well as national trends showing new cases rising among younger adults who have congregated in bars and restaurants, Levine said.
She said the state won't be able to identify specific establishments, noting that many people visit several locations in one evening.
In addition, the southwestern part of the state has seen a significant increase in the ratio of positive tests, even as overall testing has increased. The region's positivity rate is 7.3%, compared to a statewide average of 5.7% positive tests, Levine said.
Acting on first sign of a surge of new cases is meant to prevent another exponential increase.
"You take targeted mitigation efforts when you are seeing those signs," she said. "You don't wait until it is an emergency."
'Analyzing our data'
The measures are meant to prevent a larger surge that could put more people at risk and threaten the reopening of schools, she said.
"It is critical to drive down the case counts now, in terms of new cases, in order to prepare for schools to reopen," Levine said. "If we don't do that now, that will put that (reopening) in jeopardy."
Levine admitted that Wolf's order requiring masks is "impossible" to completely enforce.
"The governor is confident that, in the end, Pennsylvanians want to do the right thing," she said. "We want to work with people's hearts and minds to do the right thing."
Expanded testing for coronavirus will help identify hotspots to allow health officials to react more precisely to local outbreaks, Levine said, announcing there are now 442 testing sites identified on the department's website – health.pa.gov.
Testing is most useful for those who believe they have symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, chills, shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
"We are constantly analyzing our data to be sure that anyone who believes they have symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested today in Pennsylvania," Levine said during a press briefing.
Those who believe they were exposed to the coronavirus and want to be tested before being in contact with elderly relatives can get tested at some sites, but Levine warned a negative test does not mean the individual was not exposed and will not develop symptoms in the next few days. Also, because participating pharmacies and other testing sites use national laboratories, the results may not be available for several days to a week or longer, she warned.
State totals are now 104,358 cases and 7,079 deaths related to COVID-19 disease.
Thursday's total included 311 cases from Philadelphia, which is a two-day total. The Philadelphia County health department had not completed its daily report in time for the health department's update on Wednesday.
Allegheny County reported 147 new cases.
In this region, Cambria County had nine new cases, Somerset County added five, Blair and Clearfield counties added two each, Fayette County added six, Indiana County added one and Westmoreland County added 20 new cases.
Blue Jays decision
Levine further explained the thoughts behind denying the Toronto Blue Jays' request to play home games in Pittsburgh. The situation would bring more people into the region, even as it continues to fight a new surge of coronavirus cases.
"We did not want to take that risk," Levine said. "Adding the Blue Jays is just one more factor in a city and an area that was already challenged – although they are doing a great job."
State Rep. Jim Rigby, D-Ferndale, said the decision "makes no sense at all."
In a statement, Rigby said, “Refusing to allow a team from Canada – which has flattened its epidemic curve – to come to Pennsylvania while allowing others from various parts of our country is beyond absurd.”
Rigby asked, rhetorically, if Miami Marlins would be banned from playing scheduled games this weekend in Philadelphia because of the Florida COVID-19 surge.
“This is another instance of government not being willing to trust the people it serves with making their own decisions,” Rigby said. “The Pittsburgh Pirates organization and the City of Pittsburgh collaborated to put together a plan and state government officials wanted no part of it.
"If nothing else, this would have been a goodwill gesture between two neighboring countries in a time when cooperation is at a premium. Instead, it’s a missed opportunity.”
