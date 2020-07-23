COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 104,000 cases and more than 7,000 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Thursday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 981,259

• ​Positive tests: 104,358

• Deaths: 7,079

• Recovered: 75%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 191 positives, 12,549 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 105 positives, 5,047 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 109 positives, 2,306 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 157 positives, 8,595 negatives (2 deaths)

• Indiana: 186 positives, 4,760 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 107 positives, 3,388 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 1,234 positives, 25,901 negatives (41 deaths)

• Allegheny: 6,817 positives, 93,943 negatives (214 deaths)

• Beaver: 1,053 positives, 9,765 negatives (82 deaths)

• Butler: 519 positives, 10,445 negatives (14 deaths)

• Centre: 304 positives, 7,283 negatives (9 deaths)

• Fayette: 294 positives, 7,671 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 93 positives, 2,175 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 613 positives, 12,926 negatives (10 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 24,403 positives, 144,788 negatives (1,665 deaths)

• Montgomery: 9,311 positives, 78,107 negatives (842 deaths)

• Delaware: 8,049 positives, 51,550 negatives (676 deaths)

• Bucks: 6,542 positives, 50,173 negatives (574 deaths)

• Lancaster: 5,190 positives, 42,438 negatives (395 deaths)

• Berks: 4,919 positives, 26,039 negatives (362 deaths)

• Chester: 4,469 positives, 38,567 negatives (338 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,609 positives, 33,647 negatives (334 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,686 positives, 31,634 negatives (288 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 1,833 positives, 16,080 negatives (212 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,091 positives, 26,598 negatives (183 deaths)

• Dauphin: 2,480 positives, 23,731 negatives (152 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,536 positives, 13,991 negatives (120 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,800.

• Ages 10-19: 5,000.

• Ages 20-29: 16,700.

• Ages 30-39: 15,800.

• Ages 40-49: 14,400.

• Ages 50-59: 16,600.

• Ages 60-69: 13,300.

• Ages 70-79: 8,600.

• Ages 80-89: 7,400.

• Ages 90-99: 4,400.

• Ages 100+: 229.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 57,500 cases.

• Male: 46,100 cases.

• Not reported: 793.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 14,200 cases.

• White: 33,600 cases.

• Asian: 1,500 cases.

• Other: 1,000 cases.

• Not reported: 54,000 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx