Targeted testing and “aggressive containment” will be used to protect communities when businesses reopen in low-risk areas beginning May 8.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine provided additional details Thursday to the plan Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday evening.
Wolf said the state will use a three-phase approach, beginning with all counties under current restrictions now identified as the red phase.
On May 8, some regions can move into the less-restrictive yellow phase unless the outbreak worsens. Wolf identified the Department of Health's northwest and north-central regions for the initial easing of restrictions.
Regions with fewer than 50 new cases for every 100,000 residents over the previous 14 days will be the first considered for the yellow phase, Levine said.
“This is just one metric, which will be combined with others,” she said, listing available testing, hospital capacity, case management, contact tracing infrastructure and a computer model forecast developed by Carnegie Mellon University.
Once reopening starts, the health department will rely on testing and contact tracing to control local outbreaks, she said.
'Aggressive containment'
The contact tracing will be done by public health nurses from the health department and county and city health offices, along with hospitals and volunteers.
Those nurses and volunteers will interview those who test positive, talking through risks, their symptoms and symptom onset to determine when they may have been spreading the virus, health department spokesman Nate Wardle said.
“Then we must also talk through all of their activities during the time they were symptomatic, where people could have been exposed,” he said. “From there, we gather all of the names and contact information for these contacts.”
The team will then call on each contact to discuss “prudent public health steps,” he said.
Levine called the planned response "aggressive containment."
"We will watch for symptomatic individuals; we'll be aggressively testing symptomatic individuals; and we'll do extensive contact tracing of the their personal contacts and professional contacts," Levine said. "Those people will be quarantined and we'll watch for symptoms.
Reopening 'region by region'
Expanded testing will continue to be limited to those with symptoms of COVID-19, Levine said.
“We will not be able to do widespread, population-based testing of asymptomatic individuals at this time,” Levine said, explaining that challenges continue in obtaining chemicals and other testing materials.
The Department of Health and the governor's office are still identifying exactly which businesses will be allowed to reopen and what activities may resume as regions move into the yellow phase.
The department's northwest region stretches from Clearfield County to Erie County. Its north-central region goes from Centre County to Bradford County.
Cambria and Somerset counties are in the southwest region, while Bedford and Blair counties are in the south-central region. All four counties have incidence rates of less than 50 cases per 100, but apparently are not being considered for the initial reopening.
Asked by The Tribune-Democrat if the Laurel Highlands could be considered separately from areas in their regions with higher COVID-19 rates, the health department responded that the reopening is “being looked at by regions,” and referred to the department's map.
During the press briefing, Levine also described the plan as region-based.
“It is not going to be isolated counties,” she said. “It's going to be region by region.”
