Reporter John Finnerty and a CNHI paper editorial portrayed drivers as a bunch of people who behave recklessly, but that is largely incorrect.
Gary Biller, the National Motorists Association president, took a detailed look at the supposed travesty of super speeding that has occurred during the pandemic. He felt that information being put out may be inaccurate. This was explained in detail in The Blame Game: NMA E-Newsletter #610. I am not going to bore people with data, but you can read it yourself. The conclusion was that we are in times of historically safe roads.
PennDOT has also said this for the past few years.
Imagine if the state actually used best-practice engineering and enforcement here, rather than trying to ticket every car that is in the state.
It is simply not correct that higher speed limits equal higher speeds, as was said.
Actually, speed limits have little to do with travel speeds. This was shown consistently since the 1990s, when federal data came out.
Then the speed cameras in work zones came up. The purpose here is to generate revenue, as the state is broke. I have actually seen a 35 mph work zone on an interstate in the past. If we cared about safety, we would implement some common sense things that other states have done.
Ever hear of the zipper merge and setting realistic speed limits? Night work?
Anti-driving entities can make claims, but they typically back them up with cherry-picked data.
No legislation ever mandates proper engineering.
James Sikorski Jr.
Pennsylvania advocate
National Motorists Association
