U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. has proposed a modern-day GI Bill-style plan for health care workers involved in the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Pennsylvania’s senior senator is exploring a range of possibilities, including student loan forgiveness, financial aid to help workers pursue additional education and a financial reward for health care workers. Casey also recently joined other Senate Democrats in introducing the COVID-19 Heroes Fund, a proposal consisting of a $25,000 premium pay increase for essential workers and a $15,000 essential worker recruitment incentive.
In comparison, the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the GI Bill, was enacted, providing low-interest home loans, business loans, unemployment funding and educational opportunities for veterans returning from World War II.
“When the difficult victory in World War II was won, we showed our gratitude to the men and women who helped to secure that victory with the GI Bill,” Casey said in a press release statement.
“In the same way that we demonstrated our gratitude to our service members, we need to begin a conversation about how best to show our thanks to the front line personnel who today are our soldiers in the fight against coronavirus. We need to plan for their needs in the same way that they are currently meeting the needs of a nation. In short, we need a new GI Bill for health care workers returning from their COVID-19 service in the hospitals, health systems and nursing homes of America.”
Casey’s idea, which has not been formally introduced as a bill, is among the flurry of plans being considered by federal and state elected officials to address the health care and economic impact of the pandemic.
Locally, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st Legislative District, and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, 72nd Legislative District, have proposed legislation.
Rigby signed on as the lead co-sponsor to a bill, introduced by Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Westmoreland, 57th Legislative District, that would expand the Heart and Lung Act to provide law enforcement and firefighters with their salary if they become unable to work or are ordered to quarantine as a result of coronavirus.
“This bill is particularly important for these essential, life-sustaining public servants in rural areas of the Commonwealth,” Rigby, Ferndale’s former police chief, said.
“In many cases, these men and women are employed full time by one municipality and also work part time for neighboring municipalities. Our bill would ensure fair treatment for them as they put their lives on the line.”
Burns co-sponsored a bill that would prohibit state and local taxation of federal stimulus checks that will be sent to citizens in response to the economic collapse, resulting from the shutdown of much of the country.
“At a time when so many people are hurting and every dollar counts, it boggles my mind that federal stimulus checks would be subject to state and local taxation,” Burns said. “This money is critical to help families support themselves through this crisis and I will not allow a bureaucrat to dip their hands even further into our families’ pockets. It’s time for the state to do the right thing – and exempt these payments from taxes.”
