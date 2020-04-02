In order to help parents and students during this time, The Learning Lamp is now offering affordable SAT preparation and one-on-one tutoring online.
The tutoring can be grade-level material to make sure students don’t fall behind and it can also be a teaching assistant for those that need it.
As for the SAT preparation, that can have a focus on math, English or both and includes a practice exam.
The score from the exam will then be used to tailor instruction to address any skill gaps while providing tips and tricks to increase overall scores.
For more information email eyuhas@igniteedu.org or call 814-262-07832, ext. 230.
