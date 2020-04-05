Leah Spangler

With Pennsylvania now under a statewide stay-at-home order, the COVID-19 crisis is real for everyone.
Many of us are expressing gratitude for the doctors, nurses, first responders and other personnel who are putting themselves in harm’s way daily for the betterment of our community. Where would we be without these brave people?
But behind the front lines of the COVID battle is a community of people supporting essential personnel.
This includes child care staff at a handful of centers across Pennsylvania operating on state-approved waivers because they provide care for children of hospital workers, nursing home staff, medics, police officers, firefighters and other people who still need to report to work to protect and serve the people.
For some essential personnel, there simply are no other child care options. Without child care, they cannot work.
In addition to the few centers still open, many home-based care providers are stepping up to assist families with child care. But how child care looks today is vastly different from just a few weeks ago.
In normal times, The Learning Lamp operates 19 early learning programs serving more than 1,000 area children. Today, all but one is closed.
At The Learning Lamp’s only open center, which is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, families must drop children off at the front door to cut down on potential exposure to the virus. This center, which normally serves 94 children, is down to a daily attendance of 18. Nearly every remaining child belongs to a medical professional. Some of the children attended other area programs before they closed and are new to us.
In addition to limiting access to the center, the routine has changed dramatically.
We’ve instituted daily health checks for children and staff. We’re taking everyone’s temperature and talking with parents about keeping their child home if they display any signs of illness.
Staff members with respiratory symptoms such as cough, runny nose, sore throat and shortness of breath are asked not to report to work.
Children and staff must wash their hands immediately upon entry to the center, and children may no longer bring items from home in an effort to control spread of the virus.
Additionally, we’re practicing social distancing as best we can while caring for children, limiting item sharing, spreading out children and staff, and planning activities that don’t require close physical contact. We’re also washing hands more often and sanitizing surfaces every chance we get.
On the bright side, outdoor play is not only permitted, it’s encouraged.
At The Learning Lamp, we are deeply grateful to our child care staff members that show up day after day to care for the children of those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
We could not serve our community’s essential personnel without them.
We applaud their dedication and willingness to put the needs of others ahead of their own.
They view caring for children as not just a paycheck, but a privilege. And it’s not just here that we’re seeing this kind of dedication. Programs across Pennsylvania offering both center- and home-based care are opening their doors to the children of essential personnel in need of care.
If ever there was a time that it takes a village to raise a child, it is now. Pennsylvania’s early learning community is proving to be a resource that can be counted on in this time of great need.
