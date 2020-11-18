The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference announced that its 13 member schools will postpone the start of winter sports practices and games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LHAC Executive Director Scott Close of Somerset High School released a statement on Wednesday morning:
“In collaboration with the leaders of each school, the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference has decided to postpone the start of the winter season. The health and well-being of our student-athletes are the main concerns of the conference.
“With the current local health conditions, many schools have been forced to operate virtually. It is the belief of the conference that students need to be back in the classroom before they can take to the athletic fields. Practices for the winter season may begin on Dec. 14. Contests for the LHAC will tentatively begin on Jan. 8.
“This will allow schools to stay in-house for practices during the holiday travel seasons and only begin to play interscholastically upon returning from the Christmas break.”
The LHAC had a regularly-scheduled meeting set for Wednesday afternoon. The PIAA Board of Directors also had a regularly-scheduled Zoom meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
In Tuesday's report from the state Department of Health, Cambria County added 98 new virus cases, Somerset had 30 new cases and Bedford County added 27. Those were among a record 5,900 new positive cases statewide, continuing a spike in recent weeks.
PIAA-sanctioned winter sports in the LHAC include boys and girls basketball and wrestling. Other winter sports include swimming and diving, rifle and hockey, though those don't fall under the LHAC banner.
"For Somerset, we will adhere to it for all winter sports," said Close, the Somerset director of athletics. "I don't want to speak for all other LHAC schools, but I would think that would be the case for them also.
"Each school will have to make that determination."
Member schools in the conference for winter sports include: Bedford; Bishop Carroll Catholic; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic; Bishop McCort Catholic; Cambria Heights; Central Cambria; Chestnut Ridge; Forest Hills; Greater Johnstown; Penn Cambria; Richland; Somerset; and Westmont Hilltop.
