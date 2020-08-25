The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference announced it will follow Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidelines and not permit spectators during athletic events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Somerset High School Athletic Director Scott Close, who also is executive director of the LHAC, released a statement after the 13-member conference held a Zoom meeting on Tuesday.
The LHAC met "to reaffirm its commitment to providing the safest possible environment for the student athletes of the member schools,” Close said in the statement. “League-wide safety guidelines were established in accordance with the PIAA, department of health and governor's recommendations.
“All LHAC schools will follow the governor's mandate that eliminates spectators at scholastic contests. It is the hope that this mandate will be revisited by the governor or legislature in the future.
“All member schools have agreed that contests will be halted if spectators are in violation on school district property. The main focus of the LHAC at this time is to follow all prescribed requirements so that we can keep our student athletes on the playing field.”
The LHAC includes 12 members for football: Bedford; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic; Bishop McCort Catholic; Cambria Heights; Central Cambria; Chestnut Ridge; Forest Hills; Greater Johnstown; Penn Cambria; Richland; Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
Bishop Carroll Catholic competes against Heritage Conference schools in football, but is a member of the LHAC in all other sports.
Cambria Heights is in its final year in the LHAC and will join the Heritage Conference next year. Central High School will join the LHAC and replace the Highlanders next season.
“We will follow the recommendations of our health and safety protocols adopted by each board," Richland Athletic Director Bonnie Kidd said. "We will enforce that (no spectators mandate). If you’re on school property (during a game), go away. The game will be stopped until they disperse.”
The PIAA Board of Directors voted on Friday to allow fall sports to continue despite Gov. Wolf’s strong recommendation that high school sports not be played until at least Jan. 1, 2021.
Football, boys and girls cross country, golf, girls tennis, girls volleyball, boys and girls soccer and field hockey are fall sports.
Bands and cheerleaders also will be permitted to participate during football games in the LHAC.
“Under the guidelines from Aug. 6, it says in the COVID-19 guidance for sports released by the governor’s office that band and cheer are allowed in a sports setting,” Kidd said. “But individuals involved in such activities count toward gathering limitations and must comply with the face-covering order and social distancing guidelines.
“There is strong sentiment that for band and cheer, this is part of their high school experience as well. We all intend to have our band and cheerleaders at our football games on Fridays. They will be following all the orders.”
Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said the conference athletic directors and administrators have worked together throughout the pandemic.
“Our school board still has to approve everything at our board meeting,” Pfeil said. “But moving forward, we feel quite confident with the protocols we have in place to at least give these kids an opportunity and the sports to have a chance to happen. We are operating on the realization we may not get our entire seasons in depending on what happens.
“The 12 other athletic directors in this conference and the administrations within the conference have been vital in creating this opportunity,” Pfeil added. “The unity that has been created has all been taken in the best interest of the student-athletes. Yes, we feel bad about not being allowed to have fans, but we’re still creating some form of normalcy for these kids.”
No more than 250 participants in outdoor events and only 25 for indoor competition are permitted under Wolf’s guidelines, originally issued in June and updated on Aug. 6.
“Sports-related activities at the PK-12 level are limited to student-athletes, coaches, officials, and staff only,” the Aug. 6 guidelines state. “Band and cheer are also allowed in a sports setting, but individuals involved in such activities count towards gathering limitations and must comply with face covering order and social distancing guidelines. Visitors and spectators are prohibited from attending in-person sports-related activities.”
Seven LHAC schools have NFHS Network cameras to stream live sporting events in football and basketball and at least two other districts have other streaming options, Kidd and Pfeil said. Richland has had the NFHS Network for a few seasons, while Greater Johnstown just added the subscription streaming service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.