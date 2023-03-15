JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More children younger than 5 are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday.
Children ages 6 months to 4 years who completed their primary vaccination with three doses of the monovalent Pfizer- BioNTech shot can now get a booster with the companies’ bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which targets the Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants, as long as two months have passed, the agency said.
“Today’s authorization provides parents and caregivers of children 6 months through 4 years of age who received the three-dose primary series with the monovalent (Pfizer shot) an opportunity to update their children’s protection by receiving a booster dose with the (bivalent vaccine),” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.
Since December, children in this age group who got their first two doses with the companies’ monovalent shot could complete their three-dose primary series with the bivalent vaccine. (At the time, Moderna’s bivalent vaccine was authorized as a booster dose as well, for children ages 6 months to 5 years following a two-dose primary series.)
Children who have received Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine as their third dose will not be eligible for a booster dose of a bivalent vaccine at this time “and are expected to have protection against the most serious COVID-19 outcomes,” according to an agency press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.