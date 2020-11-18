The Johnstown Tomahawks faced the prospect of another idle weekend after the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks informed the North American Hockey League team they’d have to postpone two dates.
Coach Mike Letizia said the ‘Hawks focused on making a difficult situation better. Thanks to the cooperation of the New Jersey Titans, two games will be played at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“Just trying to stay positive and look at what we can do to make things work,” Letizia said. “This was a way to have a solution. We’re thankful for New Jersey on short notice to make it work. Both teams want to play.”
New Jersey was supposed to be off this weekend.
The Tomahawks were headed for a two-game set in Danbury, Connecticut, on Thursday and Friday. But the Jr. Hat Tricks cited complications from the COVID-19 pandemic for the postponement.
Now, the Tomahawks will host the Titans at 7:45 p.m. on Friday and at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets from postponed Oct. 30-31 dates against New Jersey may be used this weekend, the Tomahawks said.
“We were informed this morning that they were going to have to postpone the games,” Letizia said. “Rather than dwelling on the problem, we tried to find a solution. New Jersey was off this weekend. They had a game canceled on Tuesday against Danbury.
“We were able to work it out for them to come this Friday and Saturday. We’re super excited to be back playing and now it’s on home ice.
"We’ve always said it truly is one day at time. We’ve got to keep moving forward.”
The Tomahawks haven’t played an opponent since a 6-2 victory over the Northeast Generals in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Oct. 23. The ‘Hawks’ most recent home game was a 5-2 victory over the Maine Nordiques on Oct. 17.
The North American Hockey League team has endured three consecutive weekends of COVID-19 pandemic-related postponements. Last weekend, Johnstown held an open intra-squad scrimmage at the War Memorial.
The fourth-place Tomahawks (3-0-3, nine points) haven’t lost a game in regulation this season and are only five points out of first place in the East Division.
The Maine Nordiques top the division at 7-3-0 (14 points), the Titans are second at 4-3-4 (12) and Danbury is 5-1-0 (10).
“We are excited to get back on the ice for some actual game action in front of our home fans,” Letizia said. “We did not want to have such a long break in between home stands.”
The Tomahawks and Titans had four games postponed during the recent stretch, a pair of home-and-home, two-game sets.
The War Memorial dates previously had been rescheduled for Dec. 18-19.
Letizia said that even though the Tomahawks and Titans are playing at the War Memorial this weekend, the previously rescheduled games in December will not change.
“Those dates will remain,” Letizia said. “We’ll figure this out in the back half. We play them a couple more times. We’ll make it work and focus on the weekend in front of us.
"There is no playbook on this. We’ll do our best.”
