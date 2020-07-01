A historic wooden roller coaster is leaping back into action.
On Friday, Lakemont Park in Altoona will reopen the Leap-the-Dips roller coaster, along with various other attractions, as the park continues moving toward normal operations.
“It’s a local favorite,” said Andrea Cohen, park president. “Leap-the-Dips has been a part of this community for peoples’ entire lives – more than 100 years – so being able to let everyone come back and ride this historic landmark just feels right. It’s a big part of summer life in Altoona.”
Built in 1902, Leap-the-Dips, known then as Gravity Railroad, was one of nearly 400 figure-eight style coasters built in the country and remains today the world’s oldest wooden roller coaster.
It has survived close calls with demolition, but each time was saved by enthusiasts and the local community, before being designated a National Historic Landmark in 1996.
The roller coaster underwent a complete restoration in 1999 and some refurbishment in 2019 and this spring.
Additional attractions opening include Skyliner Roller Coaster, LakeMonster Paddle Boats, C.P. Huntington Train, Tin Lizzy Antique Autos, 4x4 Monster Trucks and the Lil’ Leaper Kiddie Coaster.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treehouse Waterpark will remain closed for the summer.
Go-karts, batting cages, two mini-golf courses and Lakeside Cafe are open from noon to 9 p.m. daily.
Lakemont Park will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, but there will be no fireworks show.
“We’re sad not to be able to put on a show for the community, but we hope people will still come out and have some fun with us,” Cohen said. “We think it’ll be a great chance to enjoy the day.”
The park is offering a weekly salad option from the Lakeside Cafe, picnic baskets with Power House Subs for groups up to 30 people placing advance orders and adult beverages alongside a restaurant-style menu at the C2 Trolley House from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The park’s Motorway Cool-Off is open for tickets, bottled drinks and prepackaged snacks.
Park hours are noon to 9 p.m. daily.
Visitors can purchase all-day passes for $17.95 and an evening pass for $15.95, as well as group and military passes. Universal tickets are available for $1 per ticket.
For more information, call 814-949-7275 or visit www.lakemontparkfun.com.
