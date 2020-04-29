HARRISBURG – Workers who lose their insurance when they lose their jobs can apply for coverage through the exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act, the state Department of Insurance confirmed Wednesday.
The Trump Administration has declined to open a special window that would let anyone who needs insurance get it through the exchanges, but those who’ve lost insurance due to job loss are permitted access to the Affordable Care Act plans through a special enrollment period.
Under the administrations decision, however, people who had jobs that didn’t provide employer-sponsored health insurance aren’t allowed to get insurance through that same enrollment period.
Eleven states – including neighboring Maryland and New York – that operate their own health care exchanges have set up their own special enrollment periods, according to the AARP.
Pennsylvania’s isn’t one of them because the state hasn’t rolled out its own health care exchange website, said Thaisa Jones, a spokeswoman for the state Insurance Department.
The state’s move to launch its own marketplace website was authorized by Act 42, which passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support and was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf last July. At the time Act 42 became law, the Insurance Department said there wasn’t enough time to get the site up-and-running before the signup period for 2020, which was last fall.
Pennsylvania is scheduled to begin operating its own health care exchange marketplace in 2021, Jones said.
“States that have state-based marketplace platforms have the ability to open a special enrollment period,” Jones said. “However, Pennsylvania’s health insurance is still on the federal marketplace.”
In 2018, over half of individuals under age 65 had insurance through an employer, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.
“Our job is to work together to protect the health and safety of Pennsylvanians as we beat this crisis, and the Administration isn’t doing it’s part,” said Shapiro.
“Pennsylvanians who’ve lost health insurance can sign up for coverage now at www.healthcare.gov. During these uncertain times, the last thing Pennsylvanians need to worry about is how they are going to be covered if they need to see their doctor or go to the emergency room.”
Through Tuesday, 1.66 million Pennsylvanians have filed initial claims seeking unemployment benefits due to job loss since the mid-March business closing intended to slow the spread of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Jones said state officials don’t have data on how many Pennsylvanians have sought insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchanges. That data would come from the federal government and the state has not been provided it, yet, she said.
People who are unemployed and can’t access health care through the Affordable Care Act exchanges may be eligible for assistance through the state’s Medical Assistance program, she said. Families with children may also be able to get some health care coverage through the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Those programs would be available to anyone who has seen their household income reduced, whether it’s related to the coronavirus pandemic or not, Jones said.
Those interested in finding out if they are eligible for Medicaid or CHIP assistance, can visit the state’s COMPASS tool at www.compass.state.pa.us.
