The Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Football Classic joined the lengthy and growing list of sports cancellations due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 50th annual Ken Lantzy game was set to be played on June 12 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.
“This was not an easy decision. But we can’t put the health of players, coaches, fans and the community behind the game,” Ralph DeMarco, chairman of the Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Classic Committee, said Wednesday. “The most important thing is, we understand that the health of our community is more important than the Ken Lantzy football game.
“The decision wasn’t easy but it was made with safety and people’s health in mind.”
The Lantzy event annually spotlights area high school senior football players, band members and cheerleaders while also raising scholarship money for participants. The Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association holds the game.
“It’s sad. It’s a big event in Johnstown,” said Eber Verhovsek, the vice chairman of the Lantzy game committee. “It’s a big event for those young athletes, the band, the cheerleaders. We had to make a hard decision to close it.
“In 2021, we’ll be back. We’ll definitely go back to Trojan Stadium and do the 50th anniversary game there. We have to regroup.”
Both DeMarco and Verhovsek said the committee plans to recognize those student-athletes who were going to participate in the 2020 Ken Lantzy events.
Richland High School’s Brandon Bailey and Tussey Mountain’s Anthony Sottasante had been named head coaches of the two Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All Star Classic teams this year.
“There is no way we can make anybody feel better about this decision,” DeMarco said. “It’s going to be very hard for these young players and coaches to be able to rebound from this. At the same time, we have to move forward.
“We’re going to make sure we follow up with letters to all of our kids – the band, the cheerleaders, all those who are involved. Then we’ll try to figure out what date we’ll play the game next June.”
Verhovsek said organizers considered multiple options on how to address the game amid the COVID-19 situation.
“We asked ourselves, ‘What is the latest we could wait to pull this off?’ We decided it was mid-April,” Verhovsek said. “We just can’t pull this off right now.”
Verhovsek said it would be nearly impossible to hold the all-star game even if the state and the country attempted to “re-open” immediately.
“If they gave us the green light today to say, ‘OK, everything is opened back up,’ I still don’t see us in a situation where they’re going to allow me to have 5,000 fans at Trojan Stadium,” Verhovsek said.
Other factors contributed to the decision. The committee would have difficulty assembling the proper equipment and uniforms; reserving week-long dining accommodations for the players and coaches; and securing practice fields.
“Sportsman’s is listed as a non-essential business but they’re an essential business for what we do for that game to get the jerseys,” Verhovsek said of the Johnstown sports equipment supplier. “The restaurants we work with (are closed to in-house dining). The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown (is closed). We just held on as long as possible.
“Whenever the schools decided to close for the rest of the year, we knew that was it,” Verhovsek said.
