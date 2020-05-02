A new, free resource website for parents, caregivers and teachers is being made available by the Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania.
Dennis Gilfoyle, president and CEO of the organization, said in a release that the goal is to help make the most of at-home learning and provide younger people with a better understanding about the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This JA Teacher and Parent Resources site will provide access to Junior Achievement programs, short videos and at-home activities for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Additionally, it will feature a virtual speaker series aimed at students in sixth through 12th grade, and a guide designed to answer teens questions about the economic impact of the coronavirus.
For more information visit www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-westernpa/resources.
