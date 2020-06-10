Johnstown’s COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency has been extended for 90 days.
City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Wednesday that added time to the original deceleration that was issued by interim City Manager John Trant Jr. and Mayor Frank Janakovic on March 20 and later voted on by council.
Pennsylvania is still in a state of emergency that Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, renewed earlier this month, although the Republican-controlled General Assembly voted this week to end the commonwealth’s deceleration.
“This will be consistent with the commonwealth’s extension of their emergency deceleration, ensuring our ability to continue to operate under the COVID-19 pandemic and also ensure our eligibility for any funding for reimbursement for COVID-related costs that the city has and will incur,” Trant said.
Solicitor Elizabeth Benjamin said the “most pertinent part” authorizes the city to “forgo certain time-consuming requirements and other prescribed formalities, except for mandatory constitutional requirements, that would otherwise hinder its effort to address the emergency.”
With businesses closed and revenue from taxes and fees slowing, Johnstown brought in about $1.4 million less in May and early June than anticipated, according to Finance Director Robert Ritter. But Ritter noted that about $1.1 million that “we weren’t planning on” came in from a Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center deed transfer.
“In the month of May, the city’s revenue was down about $400,000,” Ritter said. “It was spread through all the revenue categories. The hardest hit categories were parking and also amusement taxes. Amusement and admission taxes were down considerably to a larger percentage. So, from the pandemic, our revenues were down about $400,000 in May.”
Real estate tax income was cut in approximately half.
“This year, we got about a million dollars,” Ritter said. “Last year, when I looked, we got about $2 million the first week of June. We are down about a million dollars in real estate tax payments. I would assume that it’s probably because citizens can’t afford to take advantage of the 2% discount (for paying by May 31) and pay their taxes right now.”
