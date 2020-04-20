An event commemorating the end of slavery in the United States will not be held this year in Johnstown.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the NAACP Johnstown Branch and its partners have canceled its Juneteenth celebration.
It was to feature activities and entertainment centered around downtown Johnstown.
"Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery in America, so technically it began as the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, but because of the vast amount of territory and the time they were living in word didn't spread like it does today," said Jeff Wilson, an event organizer.
"Even though it was signed in 1865, it took a while before the slaves actually received the message, so Juneteeneth refers to when the majority of Americans understood it was the end of slavery."
Wilson, along with Alan Cashaw, president of the NAACP Johnstown Branch, and Oscar Cashaw, proprietor of FWA Gym, served as promoters of the celebration.
"It was going to be a really intensive celebration. In fact, we're proud because Johnstown has been in the forefront in Pennsylvania for these celebrations," Wilson said.
"We have one of the most elaborate celebrations in the state."
Wilson said in canceling there were three factors that came into play – social-distancing regulations, being unable to meet and follow up with sponsors and the challenges of bringing in entertainment from other cities.
The weeklong celebration was to kick off June 13 with a concert at Peoples Natural Gas Park.
Entertainment included Sisters With Soul from Cleveland, House of Soul from Pittsburgh and The Problem from Philadelphia, along with local acts Smooth Sound Band and Michael Jackson entertainer Aaron Jefferson.
"This is the biggest celebration in the city of Johnstown of R&B music and also celebrating an event that centers around African-American life in the Greater Johnstown area," Wilson said.
Organizers plan to bring the event back next year.
"We've already gotten guarantees from those musical groups that they will come next year, so that's good news," Wilson said.
"This will give us enough time to plan for even bigger and better."
