With Johnstown Walk of Hope canceled this year due to COVID-19, the nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money to support local cancer patients and caregivers, is recognizing the Children Are Precious fund that supports families who travel out of town to seek care for their child.
Since 2016, CAP has provided over $10,000 worth of gas and travel cards for trips to children’s hospitals in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
Johnstown Walk of Hope currently supports eight families utilizing funds.
Those interested in donating to CAP can do so at www.johnstownwalkofhope.com.
