The Johnstown Tomahawks games on Friday and Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial have been postponed due to potential COVID-19 exposure, and the North American Hockey League team is following "all the safety directives and guidelines in conjunction with the process," coach and general manager Mike Letizia said on Thursday.
Letizia said he could not confirm whether the team is in quarantine, instead choosing to reiterate the Tomahawks are following guidelines established amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tomahawks and New Jersey Titans also had been scheduled to play again in New Jersey next weekend. Letizia said all four games against the Titans have been postponed.
Tentative replacement dates have been set for the home games, but Letizia said those dates won't be announced until the NAHL officially approves the change.
Letizia said he could not comment on whether players or team staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
"I want to respect the privacy and confidentiality of the situation" Letizia said. "We're following the proper protocols of what we're supposed to do."
The East Division second-place Tomahawks opened the season at 3-0-3 with nine points after a pair of road victories over the Northeast Generals last week in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Letizia's team hasn't lost a game in regulation this season.
The Tomahawks' most recent home game was a 5-2 win over the Maine Nordiques on Oct. 17 at 1st Summit Arena – 12 days prior to Thursday's announcement .
"You never know what's going to happen one day to the next," Letizia said. "Like everything, everyone should be smart about everything and take one day at a time and look forward to getting back to action in a couple weeks."
Like most of the sporting world – and the world in general – the Tomahawks and the NAHL have had to adapt to COVID-19's impact.
The coronavirus pandemic initially paused play in mid-March and eventually canceled the final weeks of the 2019-20 NAHL season as well as the postseason. The Tomahawks had won eight straight games and were in second place behind the New Jersey Titans in the East Division at the time.
The NAHL announced during the summer that the delayed regular season would open on Oct. 9. One of the Tomahawks' division rivals, the Jamestown Rebels, opted out of the season in September, joining other teams that decided not to play this season because of COVID-19 related challenges.
The Tomahawks were set to open the 2020-21 season on the road against the Maryland Black Bears, but COVID-19 restrictions in that state pushed back the games by two days and the site was moved to another rink in a Maryland county that was permitted to allow out-of-state teams to play.
Johnstown celebrated its home opener on Oct. 16 against the Maine Nordiques, and the same teams met again the next night at 1st Summit Arena. Guidelines permitted 1,005 participants – players, coaches, officials, staff and fans – at the War Memorial based upon statewide guidelines established concerning crowd sizes at sporting events.
Letizia said the Tomahawks organization will continue to adhere to coronavirus-related guidelines throughout the current situation.
"With potential exposure we're going to follow all the safety directives and guidelines in conjunction with the process," Letizia said.
