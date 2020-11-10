The Johnstown Tomahawks will have to wait at least another week to resume their North American Hockey League season after the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks announced they will not play two scheduled games this weekend at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“We’re trying to adhere to our state guidelines as best as possible,” said Casey Bryant, director of communications for the Jr. Hat Tricks, during a Tuesday telephone interview. “It’s difficult circumstances that we’re dealing with right now. It’s out of an abundance of caution that we mutually agreed to reschedule at this time while the City of Danbury and our state (Connecticut) sorts through some local health regulations.”
The 3-0-3 Tomahawks haven’t played since a 6-2 victory over the Northeast Generals in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Oct. 23.
The Tomahawks’ most recent home game was a 5-2 victory over the Maine Nordiques on Oct. 17.
Two home games against the New Jersey Titans were postponed on Oct. 30-31 due to COVID-19 pandemic related precautions. Two road games in New Jersey on Nov. 6-7 also were postponed.
Those four games since have been rescheduled.
“Obviously it’s disappointing,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said on Tuesday. “We’ve been off a couple weeks and we were ready to go for Friday. Now, it’s the opposition kind of holding us off from playing on Friday, but it is what it is. Like we said since Day 1, take it one day at a time.
“We’ve just got to continue to be flexible and try to stay positive,” Letizia said. “We’ve got to get back to work and at the same time try to be part of the solution and not part of the problem and take a negative and make it positive.”
The Tomahawks will hold an intrasquad scrimmage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and honor area military servicemen and servicewomen at the War Memorial. The organization traditionally recognizes the military during games scheduled on or around the Veterans Day holiday. Admission is free to the public.
“We’re looking forward to being able to honor our military and our veterans,” Letizia said. “A lot of people have had things a lot harder than we have at times. We want to do what we can to honor them.
“Also, it’s good for us in a sense that we haven’t played in a couple weeks,” the coach said. “It gives us a chance to have a little bit of a game atmosphere, a game feel and conditioning. We can work on some things and be competitive.”
The Tomahawks are scheduled to visit Danbury next weekend.
“By all accounts we should be good to go there,” Letizia said. “Again, we’re taking things one day at a time.”
The Jr. Hat Tricks’ Bryant said the Danbury organization has followed a similar approach.
“We’re trying to keep our players as safe as possible,” Bryant said. “We’re trying to minimize exposure and trying to keep everybody healthy. We’re trying to take it day by day at this point.”
