A virtual New Year’s is coming to Johnstown.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the in-person Celebration Johnstown family-oriented celebration traditionally held on New Year’s Eve in Central Park and the downtown Johnstown area won’t be held, but the show will still go on.
After initially discussing canceling the event due to uncertainties with the virus, organizers decided to move forward with it and approached area bands who offered to do recorded performances.
“If schools can educate virtually, why can’t we entertain Johnstown virtually?” asked Theresa Subich, a co-chairwoman of Celebration Johnstown.
Atlantic Broadband will air the entertainment portion from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday on Channel 9.
Entertainment also will be available on Celebration Johnstown’s Facebook page.
Local musicians performing include Striped Maple Hollow playing Americana folk music along with some original songs; The Evergreens presenting indie folk music and Christmas tunes; acoustic Americana performer Matt Otis; father-daughter duo Micah & Eliza playing folk songs along with holiday favorites; and Rosie and the Jammers entertaining with polka music.
“I’ve listened to all of the performances they’ve done, and it’s really good,” Subich said. “They also did these recordings free of charge.”
Also included with be JohnStown Symphony Chorus’ “Holiday Hallelujah!” featuring a performance of the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.”
The virtual event will include Kristen Rovan Panek, the Cambria County Library’s youth services assistant, presenting a New Year’s Eve storytime for children.
In addition, Macaroni Kid Johnstown-Laurel Highlands-Altoona will offer arts and crafts.
There also will be some surprise guests who will wish Johnstown a happy and prosperous 2021.
“Folks who are used to coming to Central Park wouldn’t have that entertainment this year, so we’re hoping this kind of makes up for it,” Subich said.
Once the virtual entertainment ends, people can head to downtown Johnstown to watch a fireworks show at 9 p.m. that will light up the night sky.
Pyrotechnico is returning this year and will set the fireworks off from Prospect Hill.
“The best viewing for the fireworks is anywhere along Washington Street and at the top of the Inclined Plane,” Subich said. “Last year was an awesome show, and this year we’re hoping to get more bang for our buck and have an ever better show.”
For those who can’t make it out, the fireworks show will be lived streamed on Celebration Johnstown’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCgO2RLlMZGJlreIKDPGwWzg.
“We’re hoping that the fireworks will celebrate the tenacity of Johnstown,” Subich said.
“We don’t want to give up and want to push forward and are hoping that 2021 will be a great year.”
After the fireworks, people are invited to stay in Central Park to welcome in the new year.
Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, said the organization is excited to offer the New Year’s countdown at 11:59 p.m. at the Christmas Tree @ Central Park.
“New Year’s Eve is symbolic, and this year when ‘Auld Lang Syne’ rings out in the park at midnight, it is our wish that it gives hope to everyone for a better 2021,” she said.
Subich said the goal of this year’s Celebration Johnstown event is to bring a bit of normalcy back to people’s lives.
“This is why we went forward with this, we didn’t want to let the city down,” she said. “The whole mindset is not to give up. Knowing how everybody was excited just to put this one together, we’re hoping to make next year’s celebration the best one yet and to really go all out.”
