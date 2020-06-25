A basketball player with Greater Johnstown School District may be one of two new Cambria County COVID-19 cases in Thursday's report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the district learned Wednesday evening that a member of the boys basketball team had tested positive for coronavirus.
The student was in the school for a summer conditioning program and "open gym" shoot-around, school officials said.
"Families, coaches and school officials acted according to the procedures set for by the district to ensure the safety of everyone involved," Arcurio wrote Thursday. "Our maintenance team acted quickly and thoroughly (Thursday), following proper cleaning protocols recommended by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
"We are proud of the quick and responsible actions of everyone involved.”
The student had no symptoms of the disease. He has been placed under 14-day quarantine, Arcurio said.
New cases are not always received by the health department in time for the next day's report, so it is not clear if the student was one of two Cambria County cases added on Thursday.
Three new Somerset County COVID-19 cases were also among 579 additional positive cases statewide, bringing the state total to 83,770 cases.
One additional Bedford County death is among 39 reported, for a total of 6,557 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In neighboring counties, Indiana County added three cases, Clearfield added one case and Westmoreland has 15 new cases.
County totals show 64 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 52 cases and one death in Somerset County, 72 cases and three deaths in Bedford County, 69 cases and one death in Blair County, 71 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 104 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 101 cases and five deaths in Indiana County and 578 cases and 38 deaths in Westmoreland County.
