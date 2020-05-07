By 4 p.m. Thursday, less than 24 hours from beginning, more than 530 people had signed Greater Johnstown High School senior Shaye McClafferty’s www.change.org petition to hold a traditional graduation ceremony instead of a virtual celebration.
“I’m not OK with this because I know there are other options,” McClafferty said.
At the May 5 school board meeting, Superintendent Amy Arcurio announced that the district was going to enter into a $1,700 contract with local TV station WJAC to hold a televised graduation.
The event will feature spotlights on the seniors, which will include their accomplishments, future plans and possibly speeches and music.
McClafferty said that ever since the seniors found out the event would be held this way they haven’t taken it well.
She’s been in touch with her fellow classmates and the group has been attempting to reach the administration but hasn’t received any answers yet.
“I’m not going to settle for a virtual graduation,” McClafferty said.
McClafferty’s plan is to have the event at Trojan Stadium, beside the high school.
All of the chairs for the seniors would be spaced six feet apart and the graduates would wear masks and gloves.
Family and friends would remain in their vehicles in the parking lot watching the ceremony broadcast on social media and listening to it on the radio station if possible, according to McClafferty’s petition.
She added that the school could keep the contract with WJAC, but have the station broadcast the event live instead of what is planned.
Another idea McClafferty is pitching, is to have a drive-in-style gathering, where everyone remains in their vehicles and slideshows of the seniors are shown on the screen.
Nearly all of the schools in the region are planning an alternative graduation this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some, such as Penn Cambria and Cambria Heights, have opted for drive-in-style ceremonies, while others such as Richland and Conemaugh Township, are planning on compiling pre-recorded presentations to be shown later.
According to McClafferty, the seniors are understanding about the situation with the virus, but believe that with the right safety measures in place, an in-person ceremony can happen.
They just want to see their classmates one last time, she said.
Those who have signed in support of her mission left messages stating the seniors “deserve” a traditional graduation and the Class of 2020 has “worked too hard” to get anything else.
People signing the petition aren’t just classmates, though.
Alumni, parents and community members are also rallying in support of the students.
“We just wanted our voices to be heard and not have our senior year go out like this,” McClafferty wrote at the end of her petition.
School officials are reportedly reviewing the petition and working to determine all options that can be offered to the seniors.
Arcurio said she knew the COVID-19 situation is awful for everyone, especially the seniors “who have numerous accomplishments and so much to celebrate.”
“These seniors deserve everything,” Arcurio said. “They deserve a prom and graduation – but it’s not about what they deserve, it’s about what the situation the pandemic has placed us all in and we have to make really difficult decisions.”
She added that unfortunately the school can’t hold a traditional graduation at this time because the county is still under the governor’s stay-at-home order.
That doesn’t mean there can’t be some sort of gathering later in the summer, according to Arcurio, but that’s yet to be determined.
