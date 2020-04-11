Two major deadlines are fast approaching for Johnstown.
The city must exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by Oct. 28, 2021. Then, by Dec. 31, 2022, work needs to be completed that brings the sewer system’s flow rates under 625 gallons per day per equivalent dwelling unit in order to comply with a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection consent agreement.
How, if at all, the current widespread closings of businesses and loss of revenue to the city due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown will affect those plans is uncertain.
“Everybody is kind of on hold, continuing discussions, continuing work, continuing to move projects forward, but understanding that there could be considerable uncertainty in how things move forward,” Johnstown Act 47 Coordinator Deborah Grass said.
On April 1, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statewide stay-at-home order. Nonessential businesses have been closed, resulting in an unprecedented unemployment spike, which reduced the tax revenue coming into the city’s coffers.
“I guess before we can even talk about those (deadlines), we need to really look at the present tense,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “That’s going to be the city’s finances and everybody else – county, school district and most importantly the individuals and businesses. If money is not coming in, we’re going to see lax in payment on taxes, lax in payment on mortgages, lax on supplies, those sorts of things.
“I guess before we can even think about Act 47 and the sewage project, we’ve got to kind of take in mind here where we’re going to be at, how money is going to flow in, or how slowly it’s going to flow in.”
With construction not permitted, sewer system projects have been stopped for the foreseeable future, including work property owners might need to do to meet the requirements, specifically making their lines water-tight in order to pass a pressure test.
Meanwhile, the city is considering selling its sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, which could relieve the municipality of any future debt obligation that is expected to be more than $100 million.
“This is a big deal for the City,” interim City Manager John Trant Jr. said. “Our team is working hard to negotiate terms that will help Johnstown in the short and long term. It’s also a very complicated deal and City Council is being advised by a team of experts who have been instrumental in helping us make forward progress. As details come together, we will be working in the coming weeks and months to gather public input on the proposed sale.”
‘Difficult to project’
Johnstown entered Act 47 in August 1992, a decision that was expected to provide short-term assistance as the city attempted to deal with the drastic decline in the steel industry.
Participation in the program used to be open-ended. But a change in state law mandated exit dates.
So, now, Johnstown has about a year and a half left during which elected officials and department heads plan to work on addressing the more than $20 million in pension obligations and $10 million in general debt before losing the Act 47 support structure.
City officials are trying to figure out how the loss of revenue will impact that exit strategy.
“That’s one of the things that we’re trying to help our Act 47 communities to calculate,” Grass said. “Those are the areas that are going to be hit the hardest. It’s really, as you could imagine, it’s difficult to project because we don’t know the length of time that we’re going to be impacted. We’re doing 90-day projections, 120-day projections, even 180-day projections in terms of what kind of impact the city is going to experience from a revenue perspective.”
Meetings are still being held via conference calls and online methods with businesses that are still open. But not all parties that are involved in the Act 47 process are currently operating.
“The limitations that are put on us from the current pandemic situation are really things that involve us working with third parties, as far as contractors or other consultants that may or may not be allowed to work during the pandemic,” Johnstown Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said. “That’s kind of really been I think the biggest hurdle we’ve had to face here as far as restrictions and moving forward with some of the activities and plans with the Act 47 programs.”
Johnstown officials – in the future – might think the city needs to stay in the program longer, as could Franklin Borough, which has been in Act 47 since July 1988.
“I think it’s a little too early to tell if an extension is required or necessary just because we’re all learning, day by day, how the pandemic is going to affect schedules,” Dubnansky said. “As of right now, I think it’s maybe a little early to figure if any extension will need to be granted in regards to the Act 47 exit.”
Grass said the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, which operates Act 47, could not make that determination on its own.
“Currently, there’s nothing in the legislation that allows for those to be altered, so some of that would have to go to the General Assembly,” Grass said. “It’s so early in the process that nobody’s really sure that if those deadlines would be adjusted or not. But they are being discussed and they have been raised by all the Act 47 coordinators.”
Sewer project ‘held up’
The 20 municipalities that send their sewage to JRA’s Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant have entered consent agreements with the DEP to limit their flows or face significant fines. The deadline for most is Dec. 31, 2021, according to Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Solicitor William Barbin.
Johnstown’s deadline is Dec. 31, 2022, which is also when JRA must be in compliance.
JRA has been replacing its lines and interceptors on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis with work scheduled for the city’s West End this year. But that construction has – at least temporarily – been stopped.
“It’s definitely been held up,” Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “Once the governor had issued the essential-versus-nonessential type of work, construction was included, and, at that point, basically we reached out to all of our contractors – both commercial working in 416 Main Street (JRA’s office), as well as Terra Works that have the contract for the Fairfield Avenue interceptor project – and they halted all operations that day.”
But, with JRA in the final stages of its work and the deadline still more than two years away, Komar and Barbin think the authority will finish on time, even with a delay.
“We are still very hopeful that we’ll be able to complete the project in the time frame that was provided,” Komar said. “As far as the past projects, they have been completed prior to the deadline. If we do have to provide an extension, that’s more so on the authority’s end for this specific contract.”
Homes, municipalities
Giving a general time frame, Barbin said that “if this is over in four months – and that may be an outside edge, even five months – if it’s over in four or five months, we’ll still be able to complete the construction we intended to complete, our big construction projects.”
But private property owners may face more challenges in getting work done if a long delay in construction occurs, according to Barbin. So far, about 60% of the almost 26,000 properties connected to the system have passed pressure tests, ranging from 100% in Daisytown, Dale and East Conemaugh to less than 1% in Southmont – with Johnstown at 42%. The municipalities are at different stages because each was allowed to create its own plan for addressing flows.
The communities could ask DEP for extensions due to the lost construction time.
“We need to gear up to do more faster,” Barbin said. “Losing four months of really good construction time is going to eat into that. We’re at the point now where probably 80 percent that the individual properties need to make them water-tight to solve the overflow problem. We’ve fixed most of the pipes. We’re at the tail end of our construction projects, and we still have substantial overflows.”
Barbin concluded: “I suspect we’re going to go for 100% compliance, although individual municipalities could decide otherwise. Although, if they do, I’m guessing they’re going to have some angry people coming to their meetings. ‘Why did I have to do it, if you’re not making other people now?’ We do need a substantial improvement from where we are now before we’re going to reach no overflows.”
