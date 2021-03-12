Approximately 500 residents of Vine Street Tower, Connor Tower and Town House Tower – all properties owned by the Johnstown Housing Authority – will have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Saturday.
The doses will be administered as part of a combined effort by the Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force, Richland Family Health Center, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown nursing program and JHA.
William Kurtycz, CEO of Richland Family Health Center, said his organization is “excited to get shots into the arms of the individuals of Johnstown.”
All of the residents who will be receiving the free shots are elderly or disabled, two of the highest-risk populations.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our residents and is a direct result of joining the COVID Task Force,” JHA acting Executive Director Mike Alberts said.
On Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force held a virtual press conference to discuss the commonwealth’s overall vaccine administration.
More than 3.3 million shots have been given in Pennsylvania. One million people are fully vaccinated with a second dose. First doses have been provided to 19.8% of the commonwealth’s population, slightly ahead of the nationwide 19.3%, according to The Wall Street Journal’s vaccine distribution database that was compiled from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information.
However, only 9.4% have received a second shot to be considered fully vaccinated, which ranks 44th among states.
“The task force and I are pleased with the strides we have made in the vaccine rollout so far,” Wolf said during the press conference. “We’re putting together plans to continue expanding that rollout, making it even better. At the same time, our vaccine allocations are increasing, which really helps this whole process.”
Wolf laid out a plan for vaccine distribution that included:
• Improving scheduling appointments for people in Phase 1A.
• Establishing regional clinics, using a portion of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines after the completion of the special initiative to vaccinate teachers, school staff and childcare workers.
• Targeting frontline workers and first responders with Johnson & Johnson.
“Based on the progress we’ve made and the supply projections the federal government has provided, we’re announcing our commitment to the people of Pennsylvania that – to the extent we can do it – the appointments are going to be scheduled by the end of March for those in Phase 1A who want to receive a vaccine, every single one,” Wolf said .
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a goal of enabling all United States citizens to register for a vaccine by May 1, with doses to be administered afterward.
“We are making all kinds of efforts and taking aggressive steps to meet that timeline,” Wolf said. “I think we’re pretty confident that we can do that.”
Many Republicans, including U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th Congressional District, have been critical of the state’s vaccine rollout.
“It has been three months since Pennsylvania began administering the vaccine to those in Phase 1-A,” according to a letter sent to Wolf by Joyce, Thompson and other members of Pennsylvania’s GOP congressional delegation. “Despite the initial plan, the vaccine was not made available for those in long-term care settings until two weeks after it was first directed to Pennsylvania’s hospitals and health systems. And today, the majority of those in long-term care have yet to receive their second dose. The vaccine rollout has failed to protect the most vulnerable during this pandemic.
“Furthermore, in hospitals statewide, administrators are concerned about the lack of communication from the Pennsylvania Department of Health regarding the vaccine supply.”
Also, according to state numbers released on Friday, there were 3,074 new one-day positive cases recorded, increasing the statewide amount to 961,456. Forty new deaths brought the number of lost lives to 24,530.
One additional death was recorded in Cambria County, bringing the total to 400, meaning that one out of approximately every 325 people who were alive in the county at the start of the pandemic have died from the disease. Bedford’s and Somerset’s death totals remained unchanged at 129 and 186, respectively.
Cambria reported 22 new cases, followed by 12 in Bedford and seven in Somerset.
