JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Highlands Health recently acquired 100 pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, and shots are being administered at the free medical clinic, 315 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
Appointments can be made by calling 814-534-6242.
The decision was made to give the vaccines at the clinic, as opposed to public outreach events, in order to provide privacy for the children, according to Rosalie Danchanko, the clinic’s executive director.
“They’re so small, and they get scared. … To be exposed out in the community with all that confusion, they get too scared,” Danchanko said. “I can’t stand to hear kids cry.”
She emphasized: “We need to protect the children from COVID.”
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and Acting Secretary of Human Services Meg Snead expressed similar thoughts on Wednesday during a visit to the Dauphin County State Health Center.
In mid-June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended vaccines for children as young as six months old.
“It is reassuring to know that we have a safe and effective way to protect our children from COVID-19-related illness,” Johnson said in a statement released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. “Even if your child has already had COVID-19, they should still get vaccinated. Emerging evidence indicates that people can get added protection by getting vaccinated after they have been infected with the virus. I strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians to get fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 as soon as possible.”
More than 8.4 million Pennsylvanians are considered to be fully vaccinated, according to information released by the state department of health in its weekly online dashboard update, provided on Wednesday. Boosters have been given to more than 4 million people.
Local rates, though, lag, as they have throughout the pandemic, with not quite 55% fully vaccinated in Cambria County, 48% in Somerset County and 37% in Bedford County.
There have been 68,312 recorded cases, including 1,446 deaths, combined in those three counties.
Over the past week, 329 new cases and two deaths were attributed to the virus in Cambria County. Somerset County recorded 128 cases and two deaths. Bedford County’s number of cases grew by 47, with no new deaths.
Several local organizations, including Highlands Health, are working to reduce the spread and get more people vaccinated.
Highlands Health plans to hold a free vaccine clinic at Oakhurst Homes in Johnstown from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Friday. Danchanko said there will be music, food and $50 Giant Eagle gift cards – provided by the Cambria-Somerset COVID Task Force – for anybody who gets vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.