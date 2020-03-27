Defense contractors and craft beer drinkers, kayakers and baseball fans, motorcycle riders and music lovers are among the thousands of people who, every year, congregate in Johnstown for events that help create much of the city’s identity and pump money into the local economy.
But none of those gatherings are guaranteed to occur in 2020.
With crowds currently prohibited in Pennsylvania in response to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of events, including the Stonycreek Rendezvous, Taste & Tour, Showcase for Commerce, St. Mary’s Johnstown PolkaFest, Sunnehanna Amateur Golf Tournament for Champions, Thunder in the Valley, AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, Cambria City Ethnic Festival, Jazz Along the River, SundayMarket
@TheGreen, Johnstown Slavic Festival, Brews & Blues in the Valley, Roxbury Bandshell concert series, Sandyvale Wine Festival, Juneteenth, Movies in the Park, church festivals, Fourth of July festivities, farmers markets, proms and graduations, face uncertainty when trying to make plans.
The outbreak might last too long for any of them to be held.
Or maybe it will pass quick enough for them all to take place, giving people a chance to gather together in celebration.
“Events are what bring people truly out of their homes,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, which promotes the city’s central business district and hosts events, such as Taste & Tour.
“It’s what makes people happy. It’s how they socialize. It’s how they stimulate the economy by spending money.
“They listen to music. And it’s all in jeopardy right now. But I think all of us in the events community are hopeful that we’ll turn the corner soon and in some capacity – even if those events have to change – that they all will still take place.”
The lineup for this year’s AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival was scheduled to be announced this past week, kicking off promotion for the musical celebration that is still set to occur at Peoples Natural Gas Park fron July 31 through Aug. 1.
“We sort of put the thing on hold,” Ron Carnevali, the festival’s chairman, said.
The event is hosted by Johnstown Area Heritage Association, a nonprofit that promotes the city’s history and culture. “The festival needs to be supportive of their mission, rather than a burden to their mission,” Carnevali said. “It’s hard to see how that’s all going to shake out at this point in time.”
Carnevali said festival organizers are taking “a wait-and-see approach,” as are folks preparing for other events, including Thunder in the Valley.
“Right now, we just really haven’t made any decision yet about anything,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown, which holds the annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in June. “We’re just in the same boat as everybody else is. We’re waiting a little while to see how things look in the next couple weeks with what’s going on, just kind of evaluating things on our end.”
Events the size of Thunder in the Valley, AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival and Stonycreek Rendezvous take an entire year to organize with the major work taking place in the months immediately before the gathering.
Sponsors, vendors and entertainers all need to be secured.
Organizers of the Stonycreek Rendezvous, a canoe and kayak outing based at Greenhouse Park, have already done the work for the event that is set to take place in just a few weeks on May 15-17.
“Right now, because of the unknowns, we’re, in terms of planning an event, still full steam ahead,” Benscreek Canoe Club President Mike Cook said. “We’re erring on the side of the event actually happening. Because, if all the restrictions get lifted in time, it would be tragic if we didn’t plan for the event and then the event popped up.”
Looking optimistically to holding the Rendezvous when planned, Cook said, “In my opinion, by the middle of May, people are going to need something happy, and uplifting, and a cool event to go to to lift spirits.”
The Rendezvous and Taste & Tour, a one-night party where people go from business to business, including bars and restaurants in downtown, are the next two big events on the schedule, meaning they could be the first impacted. But Radovanic said she is “hopeful that all of our spring and summer events take place as normally scheduled,” including DDJP’s Movies in the Park.
The 30th annual Showcase for Commerce defense expo, which is put together by Johnstown Area Regional Industries and Cambria Regional Chamber, is then scheduled for May 27-29. It is an economically important week for 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center and Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown.
A decision about whether to keep the current dates or move the exposition to a later time is expected to be made in April.
“We’ve been huddling about it and we’ve been talking with our congressional delegation,” JARI President and CEO Linda Thomson said.
“We kind of made a decision that we would not make a decision until after the first of April. We are meeting with our governing committee for the event next week. And then we’re going to see what parameters they want to set or how they want to go about it. If we do have to move the event, we would postpone, not cancel. That’s the only decision we’ve made to this point.”
• • •
Just once could Johnstown not host the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament.
The 1977 Flood forced it to relocate to Altoona for one year.
But the rest of the 75 previous tournaments have been held in Johnstown, except when organizers took it to Washington, D.C. in 1946.
“It’s a Johnstown tradition,” said George Arcurio III, president of the AAABA Tournament’s host organization, the Johnstown Oldtimers.
Arcurio said April is the key month in preparing for the tournament with needing to reserve lodging for the visiting teams and securing sponsorships.
“I still think if we can get through this by the middle of April we still may be able to pull the tournament off in a limited amount of time, but the financial aspect is the main key,” Arcurio said.
Arcurio added: “I’m not trying to paint a bleak picture, but, right now, unless things change, we have a big question mark and everything’s up in the air. I’m really hoping that something’s going to break with this and for the good.”
• • •
So, when the pandemic ends and crowds can again gather, how eager will people be to hang out in groups of 100, 500, 1,000, 2,000 or more?
“That’s hard to say,” Rager said. “I wouldn’t even be able to venture a guess just because the level to which we’re just dealing with so many unknowns. I don’t know. I think it just depends on the timing of everything and really what the atmosphere is by then. I’m sure that people are going to be very, very anxious to get out and resume their normal life and their social activities and participate in events. But I think it just really, really has to do with what’s happening with the spread of the virus and it’s impact in Pennsylvania and just really where we’re at with it. I’ve used the phrase, pretty frequently in the past two weeks, where I just said, ‘Right now, we’re just kind of flying in the fog.’ You really can’t see out too, too far.”
Carnevali thinks “it’s going to vary greatly.”
“But I think there will be a lot of people with a lot of pent-up desire to celebrate when it’s all behind us,” he said. “I know that’s how I’ll feel.”
Will they be concerned about the virus resurfacing and causing an outbreak after being told countless times about social distancing? Or will people want to get back to normal and enjoy baseball, and music, and bar-hopping together?
“I actually think it’s going to be absolutely huge,” Cook said. “I think that people are going to be chomping at the bit so much just to get out. You take for granted how easy it is to go to something like Thunder in the Valley or the Rendezvous. You say, ‘Yeah, maybe I’ll go down to that this year.’ I think this year people are going to be like, ‘Yeah, I’m going down to that this year. I’m going to get outside and do things.’ I think the response that we’re going to see is a giant uptick in attendance to events because people are stuck not socializing right now.”
