A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Johnstown due to the coronavirus.
In a declaration released late Friday afternoon, the city has given its directors – in coordination with interim City Manager John Trant Jr. and Office of Emergency Management – the go-ahead to act to meet the ongoing demands caused by the coronavirus pandemic without limitations of procedures required by other laws, except when constitutionally mandated.
The declaration applies to the performance of public works, entering into contracts, incurring obligations, employing temporary workers, renting equipment, purchasing supplies and materials, and making expenditures of public funds, the city said in a news release.
Any regulatory procedures that – if strictly complied with – would hinder, prevent or delay carrying out the state of emergency are suspended.
The decision was made in order to provide the city the ability to respond quickly to situations that arise because of the pandemic.
Trant and Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic signed the deceleration.
“It enables us to move things quickly,” Johnstown Police Department Chief Robert Johnson said. “Rather than wait for approval, we are being given the ability to make these decisions on our own based on what we deem to be best practices for the city, its employees and the citizens.”
Johnson addressed the need to react to situations that are often changing hour-to-hour.
“With all these things occurring, we are having to adapt accordingly," Johnson said. "There are certain things that are occurring with county agencies that impact our daily operations. And, as a result, we have to tailor what we're doing in most if not all aspects.”
