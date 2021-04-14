The City of Johnstown collected approximately $26,000 in amusement/admissions taxes during 2020.
But bar and restaurant owners who were billed fees on pool tables, dart boards and jukeboxes were often not able to use those money-making items to generate funds because of COVID-19 closures and crowd size limitations.
So some owners are asking whether a refund could be made or if the money could be put toward their 2021 taxes.
“Over half a year last year, they paid the tax and didn't get to use them because you weren't allowed in the buildings, you weren't allowed to have anybody operate them, you weren't even allowed to touch a jukebox,” said Johnstown City Councilman Chuck Arnone, owner of TnC's Lounge.
City Council is going to explore options, but what can be done – if anything – is not clear yet.
“I can't imagine that's an arbitrary thing that council could impose, uniform or otherwise,” new interim City Manager Daniel Penatzer said. “We can present council with the facts. I've got to believe that any abatement, forgiveness, anything would take council (to do).”
Johnstown budgeted $26,000 in amusement/admissions taxes for 2021.
“We had started collections this year and then we had a series of complaints that had come in, so we actually had paused that process,” Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said. “Then it got a little bit better. We're going to readdress that here.”
Finance Director Robert Ritter added: “We're still sort of working on it now.”
Johnstown is scheduled to receive an estimated $32.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds for pandemic recovery assistance. That federal money, however, cannot be used to offset a tax break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.