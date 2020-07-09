All coaches and players that went for testing at Greater Johnstown have tested negative for COVID-19, according to a release from the district.
One player declined to be tested and has been held in quarantine until the necessary 14 days have passed.
At the end of June, school officials learned a member of the boys basketball team had tested positive for the virus, though he was asymptomatic.
In accordance with the district’s health and safety resocialization plan, maintenance staff performed a thorough cleaning after administrators were alerted to the positive test and all play was suspended until Friday.
Amy Arcurio, Greater Johnstown superintendent, said in the release that the plan “proved to be a valuable tool in mitigating the spread of the virus to others.”
Additionally, the district is now using a color-coded system in the schools to identify potentially contaminated areas, according to the release.
To read the full resocialization plan, visit www.gjsd.net.
