JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Over the past 16 months, Highlands Health has administered more than 13,000 vaccinations in the fight against COVID-19, Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said.
The nonprofit clinic hopes to add to that total through a series of upcoming vaccination events for Johnstown-area residents.
“Lives have been saved and hospitalizations avoided, but the variations of COVID are lurking around every corner,” said Danchanko.
Over the past month, cases of the virus in and around Cambria County have been at or near their lowest points since last summer. But they are climbing again in most parts of Pennsylvania, including several nearby counties, where an omicron subvariant has been spreading.
The state reported more than 1,600 new cases on Friday for the second day in a row. By comparison, the statewide total averaged around 500 cases two weeks earlier.
Philadelphia has already restored a mask mandate that goes into effect Monday for indoor businesses.
“For those who have not been vaccinated, there is still opportunity to receive it, and for those who are elderly and immune-deficient, now is the time to get a booster,” Danchanko said.
To receive the vaccine, Highlands Health will be offering clinics at the following locations and times. Pre-registration is preferred by calling 814-534-6242.
• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, vaccines are offered curbside at Highlands Health’s front door, 315 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
• 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 3 at the Cambria County Job Fair, 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 28 at Central Park in downtown Johnstown. This clinic is being provided in cooperation with the Salvation Army.
Highlands Health is also available to travel to businesses, organizations and events to provide the vaccine, Danchanko said, noting that those interested can call Janay Castle at 814-691-9759 to arrange a date.
Cambria County added nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Somerset County added one case. Bedford County and Indiana counties’ case counts remained unchanged. Blair County added five cases, while Centre and Westmoreland counties added 17 and 19 cases, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.