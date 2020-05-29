A $1 million earned grant program to assist Johnstown’s small businesses that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown is expected to be running within the next few weeks.
The City of Johnstown Small Business Emergency Relief Fund Program will combine the almost $760,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding the city recently received with additional U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development money.
An application process and guidelines will be established.
Johnstown City Council unanimously voted in favor of a draft plan for making the money available during a special meeting, conducted remotely, on Thursday.
HUD needs to approve the program. Council plans to decide whether to make the necessary budget changes during its regular June meeting. Both actions will likely get the official go-ahead, meaning the fund could be in place soon.
“We’re expecting anywhere between two and six weeks that we can formally announce this program available to businesses in the city,” Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said.
The money will be available to businesses with less than 40 employees that have suffered hardships, specifically revenue loss, due to closures that resulted from pandemic stay-at-home orders issued by the state.
“We’re not providing back to businesses the exact same amount of money that they lost,” Dubnansky said. “We’re going to have a system set up, different categories based on the size of business and revenue loss, to where these people would qualify for certain dollar amounts as far as an earned grant.”
About a quarter-million dollars in existing HUD funds will be redirected.
“We’ve had some cost savings because, over the past couple months, with contractors not being allowed to work and some other things going on, we were able to find more money internally within our existing HUD programming that we can allocate in addition to the money that the federal government has released to us from the COVID-19 standpoint,” Dubnansky said.
The creation of the program is moving forward as the city and commonwealth are in states of emergency, which permit expediting governmental procedures.
“Because this is an emergency situation and we are in a pandemic, which everyone is aware of, it gives you the opportunity to speed up the process because, oftentimes, the reason why funds do not get allocated in the manner that they should or with the expeditiousness that they should is because it’s always lagged down by (having) to go through this process,” City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King said.
“The governor has taken all of that away and allowed us to be able to act upon things certainly much quicker than we ever have before to ensure that the assistance is getting to the people in an adequate time.”
Mayor Frank Janakovic added: “The ultimate is to get the money out as soon as possible to those in need.”
City Councilwoman Marie Mock emphasized the need for transparency in the application and grant awarding process.
“I think we have to be very careful about making it available for people to see,” Mock said.
“Maybe not mention exact names of businesses because of privacy issues and whatnot.
“But I think the transparency of this needs to be out there for people to understand that we’re putting this money into programs to benefit the city.
“I’m already hearing people say, ‘Ahhh, it’s going to get lost. It’s going to go into the city’s budget. It’s going to do this. It’s going to do that.’ I think we have to let people know, in a very transparent way, without affecting privacy, where this money is going and how it’s being allocated.”
