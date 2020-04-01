Johnstown City Council voted unanimously, during a special meeting that was held via conference call on Wednesday, to officially approve a state of emergency that was previously declared by interim City Manager John Trant Jr. and Mayor Frank Janakovic.
The order – a response to the coronavirus pandemic – applies to the performance of public works, entering into contracts, employing temporary workers, renting equipment, purchasing supplies and materials, incurring obligations, and making expenditures of public funds.
It also suspends any regulatory procedures that – if followed with strict compliance – would prevent, delay or hinder carrying out the order.
It is in effect for 90 days.
“I hope everyone realizes this is an emergency situation,” Janakovic said.
“That’s how we were acting on it.”
Council also received updates on steps being taken by the city to address the pandemic.
According to a report given by Trant:
• Events on city public property are canceled through May 11.
• City meetings with outside entities are canceled through April 15.
• Meetings of council and agencies will be done via conference calls.
• City Hall and the Public Safety Building are closed to non-workers, other than by appointment.
• Parking enforcement has been suspended.
• Building permits are being issued on a case-by-case basis.
• Communication with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is being maintained through Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler.
• The Public Safety Building and City Hall have been sanitized.
• Operations have been modified to adhere to social distancing practices.
• City staff has been provided with hand sanitizer and wipes.
• John Dubnansky, the municipality’s economic development director, is tracking revenue losses and additional expenses associated with the pandemic to have for future use when seeking reimbursement.
“There is stuff going on,” Councilwoman Marie Mock said. “For people to assume nothing’s going on, that’s a falsehood. I hope people don’t make an issue out of this because there’s nothing there to say. We’re all in this together.”
Johnstown Police Department Chief Robert Johnson provided information about the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf for all of Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
“The situation we’re experiencing comes with many shortcomings,” Johnson said. “While there are orders in place for limited travel or limited businesses, our ability to enforce many of those things are just as limited. So, with the stay-at-home order, we’re going to be asking people to stay home as much as they can, only be out during essential times. The problem with the order is that it’s very difficult to enforce, if not impossible to enforce.”
The police will try to prevent people from congregating at locations such as playgrounds that – in most cases – cannot be completely locked. But enforcement will be challenging, according to the chief.
“I have to think that if we have somebody that’s out and about who doesn’t want to stay in their home there’s no way we’re getting them into jail,” Johnson said. “We will proceed as necessary in those cases.”
Johnstown Housing Authority Chairman Charles Arnone, who is also a council member, said JHA has suspended in-person services, move ins and annual inspections, while prioritizing maintenance work to only include emergencies.
“Be assured that the health and well-being of the staff, residents and community is of the utmost priority to the Johnstown Housing Authority, which will continue to monitor the situation and implement procedures as needed,” Arnone said.
