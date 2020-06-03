A local organization is part of the state Department of Health's initial program to expand and direct teams tracking down potential exposure to COVID-19.
The 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health is among almost three dozen participants in the first southwest contact tracing consortium, which met last week to discuss the contact tracing needs in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the consortium Wednesday during the state's daily COVID-19 briefing,
Levine also announced there are 511 additional COVID-19 cases across the state, including one new case each in Bedford and Blair counties.
The state also added 75 deaths. Wednesday's report brings the state totals to 73,405 cases and 5,742 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
COVID-19 has been reported in all 67 counties, with deaths confirmed in 55 counties.
Locally, there have been 59 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 38 cases and one death in Somerset County, 41 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 52 cases and one death in Blair County.
The consortium's second teleconference was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, said Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the 1889 Jefferson Center's Pathways Community HUB program, based in Johnstown.
“We extended the offer from a public health standpoint to help any way we can,” McMillan said.
The roles of each organization are still being defined, McMillan said.
Contact tracing involves identifying and interviewing people with whom someone who has tested positive might have interacted while contagious – an effort to control the spread of the disease beyond that group.
“Contact tracing is an essential function of public health as we work to identify those who may have come into contact with cases of COVID-19,” Levine said.
“This meeting with the southwestern regional consortium is the first of many meetings with regions across the state to provide information about our plans and our needs to conduct contact tracing. I am encouraged by the partners who are taking part in these efforts and look forward to the work that will be done in the southwest region to support contact tracing in Pennsylvania.”
Recruiting help
Participants include universities and colleges, health systems, county agencies, foundations, public health departments, workforce groups and community business organizations.
Others from this region include Bedford-Somerset Developmental and Behavioral Health Services, Armstrong/Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program, Indiana County Department of Human Services and Indiana County Community Action Program.
Levine said the consortiums will “assess the number of contact tracers needed in which areas, help recruit and train them and coordinate information and data to ensure consistency.”
Two hundred Temple University students and 46 Penn State College of Medicine students have volunteered as contact tracers.
The contact tracing program identifies those who may have had exposure to confirmed COVID-19 patients in order to help them self isolate and reduce the risk of exposing others, Levine said.
Contact tracing and expanded viral testing are two keys to controlling local outbreaks as counties reopen under the green phases, which Cambria and Somerset counties enter on Friday.
To help expand testing, Levine announced 19 drive-up testing sites will open at Walmart parking lots in northern counties over the next few weeks, with five opening on Friday. The nearest is at the Clearfield Walmart.
“Anybody can get tested, but we are prioritizing symptomatic individuals,” she said.
'Need to be alert'
The tests, in cooperation with Quest Diagnostics, will be offered from 7 a.m to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and require advance registration. Information is on the health department website, health.pa.gov.
The success of COVID-19 control is being measured to determine what counties move to the green phase, as well as those that may have to be moved back to a yellow phase, Levine said.
Measures include tracking new cases over the previous two weeks and tracking what Levine calls the “percent of positivity” of the tests.
“That has been going down consistently,” she said. “It's 5% approximately, which is much lower than it has been before.”
Locally, it's even lower.
Over the past two weeks, Cambria County has recorded 1,378 negative tests and five positive, or less than 0.4% positive. Somerset County had 650 negative tests and one positive, which is less than 0.2% positive.
Levine warned that the green phase is not a complete reopening and social distancing recommendations will continue.
“COVID-19 is not behind us,” she said. “People need to be alert. We are going to want people to wear masks for the foreseeable future when they go outside if they are going to encounter others. We are going to want people to wash their hands, I mean really well and pay attention to the for the foreseeable future.”
