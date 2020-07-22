A local organization has helped the state Department of Health reach its initial goal to develop a contact tracing network to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health continues to recruit volunteer contact tracers to prepare for a possible resurgence in the fall, the organization said in a press release.
"Contact tracing is one of the most important roles in the commonwealth’s efforts to re-open Pennsylvania," the release said. "The 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health is working as a partner with the (health department) on these contact tracing efforts, as they seek to engage individuals who will serve as trusted messengers in each community."
The health department updated the program on Wednesday, saying the state now has 661 contact tracers, including volunteers and employees of the state health department or county health departments.
"Our estimates show that the state needs about 625 contact tracers," the state health department update said. "However, this number could grow hundreds, even thousands, depending on the resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall."
Contact tracing is the process of identifying, notifying, and monitoring those who were in close contact with individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were contagious.
“Across Pennsylvania, we have dedicated public health professionals who truly are the backbone of contact tracing, working alongside our regional partnerships, staff and volunteers,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“As COVID-19 cases increase, we continue our efforts to support, strengthen and expand in order to conquer any potential surge in COVID-19 cases ... Contact tracing is critical to identify any instances of community spread and prevent larger outbreaks to keep Pennsylvania safe from COVID-19.”
Recruiting volunteers
Those who test positive for COVID-19 are contacted by public health professionals who help them identify those who were in close contact during the contagious period. Contact tracers then get in touch with each possible contact to let them know of the exposure.
The tracers only tell the individuals that they may have been exposed to the virus. They are then asked to stay home and socially distance themselves from others until 14 days after the time of contact and to monitor themselves daily for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19.
Contact tracers are encouraged to enroll those exposed into an automated monitoring system that provides a daily symptoms questionnaire. During the first two weeks of July, contact tracers enrolled 3,638 contacts in the Sara Alert system, which allows contact tracers to quickly advise individuals on how to respond to symptoms.
While the 1889 Jefferson organization continues to reach out for additional volunteers, the health department is also looking to hire contact tracing field managers and community health nurses.
In Wednesday's update by the health department, counties across the region were each hit with at least one new COVID-19 case, among 631 additional positive cases statewide.
The state also reported 25 new deaths, bringing the state totals to 103,396 cases and 7,063 deaths.
Wednesday's update did not include data from Philadelphia, as that data was not received by the department.
'Wear a face mask'
Blair County added 10 new cases, Cambria and Clearfield counties each added one; Somerset and Bedford counties each added three: Fayette County added 11, Indiana added four and Westmoreland added 21 new cases. One additional death in Westmoreland County was the only new death Wednesday for local counties.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Levine said.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Levine reminded Pennsylvanians that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.
Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown echoed the advice in a statement Wednesday.
Recent studies have shown that universal masking can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, especially in individuals who don't have symptoms and are not unaware they are ill, the health system said.
"Conemaugh Health System strongly encourages our community members to wear masks because each of us plays an important role in helping to keep our community safe and protect one another from the spread of infectious diseases," Dr. Susan Williams, chief medical officer at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, said in the release.
“One of the easiest and most effective ways we can look out for each other and aid in the fight against COVID-19 is to wear a face mask in public spaces right now ... By looking out for each other, we’ll get through this together and continue making our community healthier.”
