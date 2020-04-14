Johnstown's airport is in line for more than $5 million in federal funds to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday.
The $5,124,995 awarded to John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which is an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses, the Department of Transportation said in a press release.
Somerset County Airport will receive $30,000 from the CARES program.
James Loncella, chairman of Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority, said airport leaders are looking at the grant details to see how the funding can be used.
“Based on what we know at this point, it's extremely good news,” Loncella said on Tuesday.
Officials have been following the federal program developments and keeping reports up to date to show the impact of coronavirus-related downturns, he said.
“We already had several requests in the system,” Loncella said. “We have been very proactive in making sure we are aware of any programs.”
Some of the grant requests were submitted before the COVID-19 pandemic shook the nation's economy. Airport leaders are researching the grant award to see if those projects are included or if requirements for local matching funds have been covered.
The local grants were part of $10 billion Chao announced Tuesday, including $239 million in aid to 63 airports in Pennsylvania.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Chao said in a press release.
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments, the press release said.
“Pennsylvania’s airports provide an essential service to travelers and stimulate our local economies,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said in a press release. “With a steep decline in travel and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our airports need help to continue operations and save employees’ jobs. I was proud to advocate for our Commonwealth’s airports to receive funding from the CARES Act and I am pleased that the FAA plans to implement a streamlined grant process to expedite this funding for critical airport needs.”
