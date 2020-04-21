Maintaining jobs and supporting air service will be the top priorities for $5.1 million in COVID-19 impact funds coming to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, leaders say.
Members of the airport authority spent much of Tuesday's teleconference meeting discussing options for the funds announced last week as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Board Chairman James Loncella and airport Manager Chad Gontkovic have been reviewing the grant requirements with a representative of the Federal Aviation Administration. Loncella said a committee will review the grant with input from all board members to develop a plan for the money.
“We don't want to make any decisions before we have to,” Loncella said. “We want to take the time needed to make prudent decisions.”
The funding can be used for operations, debt service, new projects and covering local matches required for other grants, Gontkovic said.
The federal government will maintain oversight of the money, which can be allocated with payments each quarter, he said.
“This is not just a situation where they are just going to give us $5 million,” Gontkovic said. “Everything has to be vetted and priced and justified.”
Beyond supporting operations through the pandemic-fueled downturn, board members discussed paying off a major loan, adding hangars and purchasing a stairway and portable jetway for passengers to get on large charter planes.
The authority also discussed ways to help Boutique Air, which has been hit with the travel and airline industries' nosedive. Commuter flights between Johnstown and Pittsburgh or Baltimore carried 25% fewer passengers in March compared to February – the lowest level since 2018.
But a Boutique manager said the airline expects to rebound and has even pushed forward to open a new maintenance facility at the Johnstown airport.
“We finally have that going,” said Brian Kondrad, Boutique assistant general manager. "We are still looking for staff. We are still actively looking for a mechanic.”
