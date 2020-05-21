Even though Boutique Air's ticket sales "fell off a cliff" during the pandemic, airline officials assured Johnstown's airport authority that the airline wants to stay in Johnstown.
James Loncella, chairman of Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority, described the Boutique Air report that was presented at a Tuesday meeting.
“It fell off a cliff,” Loncella said. “Our enplanements were way down. It's not surprising, but we were actually seeing the numbers trend back up as we move into May. They have bottomed out.”
In April, only 62 passengers boarded flights at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, the report said. Arriving flights carried another 52 passengers.
“The airline continues to operate all the flights,” Loncella said.
Boutique Air CEO Shawn Simpson, General Manager Brian Kondrad and Human Resources Administrator Peggy Groebe were in Johnstown for the authority meeting.
Loncella said the airline remains committed to the region and has submitted a proposal to continue operating under the federal Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes air service for smaller markets.
Boutique's current contract expires later this year.
The airline recently opened its regional maintenance facility in a hangar leased to Nulton Aviation, the airport's fixed-based operator.
The authority moved forward with action that will allow Tri-State Charter of Evansville, Indiana, to relocate its headquarters to Johnstown.
A three-party agreement was approved with the authority, Cambria County commissioners and Nulton Aviation that will allow a $1.3 million upgrade to a double-hangar and corporate office building on the airfield, Loncella said.
The work is funded by a state grant, which was accepted by the commissioners in February. Under this week's agreement, Nulton Aviation agrees to cover any construction costs not covered by the state grant.
Company Vice President Larry Nulton said the company has already footed the bill for upgrades to the hangar where Boutique opened its maintenance facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.