Two months into our society’s active response to COVID-19, the faith community’s status seems to remain fraught with scrutiny and some confusion. It may be time for some fresh focus.
Should houses of worship be open in these times? Much public attention has gone to the majority of places who locked their doors, and a small minority who went forward with abandon. Those who continued to meet in-house while complying with group size, spacing and hygiene limits seem to be flying under media radar. And many who want more freedom are blaming the government for dictator-like restrictions.
Can we be clear at least on this item? Gov. Tom Wolf never forbade religious services. He strongly endorsed adherence to the guidelines, but never cited a church for noncompliance. This in stark contrast to some other states, whose governors forbade all live worship until further notice, and actively enforced their mandates. The constitutionality of these mandates is starting to be tested.
Some Episcopal leaders and regional judicatories did mandate closure for all their charges. Others left the decisions to local communities, based on context of size and risk assessment. Many of those chose to close; others modified their practices while slowly going forward. Independent churches made decisions across the spectrum, from closure to business as usual.
Headlines nationally have been devoted to outliers, such as the Seattle-area choir, where 60 members rehearsed in projected voice for two hours, exchanging seats and refreshments in a closed area comparable to that of a volleyball court; or a congregation in California, where one carrier infected an estimated 180 others. These trend-driving episodes should surprise no one.
Faith-based or not, they were large-group recipes for disaster – but not grounds for categorical banishment of all live group worship.
Fortunately, the local press managed to offer affirmation to creative alternatives, such as Easter services at a nearby drive-in.
Going forward, faith communities – and similar civic groups – do well to plan their futures based on some abiding truths and principles:
• Indefinite quarantine will not make COVID-19 go away; it is here to stay. Unless we decide that group worship is permanently expendable, we need to adapt. Choral singing may return and masks may go one day. But hygiene, spacing and live-streaming for those unable to attend in person are permanent improvements to what we do.
• Outdoor events are among the most undersold in all public discourse. With an endless supply of fresh air and room for social distancing, we are still waiting for our first documented story of anyone transmitting COVID while social distancing outdoors. Outdoor worship and other kinds of events should be pursued as much as possible. It may be no coincidence that the most formative and successful movements of religious renewal in America, such as the Great Awakening of the early 1800s, capitalized on services “in the open air.”
• Small-group events should be employed “to the max.” Even before COVID-19 existed, experts were telling us for years that the most effective churches, large or small, employed small-group networks for the growth and support of their people. This approach has been promoted from the status of “interesting idea” to “staple for viability.”
• A calm, modest temperament in the public arena is a quality of mature faith for which the surrounding community is desperate. Even our civic leadership at times has failed, from the accusation by a representative that our mandates smack of Naziism, to our governor’s comparison of outliers to cowards and deserters in war. If the faith community can overcome the tendency surrounding us to polarize and politicize every emerging issue in the public forum, from worship to masks to the logistics of voting, we can make a distinct, remarkable contribution to our time. Someone needs to do this. Godly Spirit equips the seasoned believer for this very thing.
Our state rightly designated religious activity as a life-sustaining activity, worthy of protection in this crisis. In both the short and the long run, it is our privilege, and our responsibility, to do our vital part in the cause of redemption in this broken world. Let us do our part to get it right, as we distinctly can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.