At a time when accurate information from the federal government is a matter of life and death, America’s citizens are not getting it.
The biggest single spigot of misinformation in this continuing pandemic is President Donald Trump’s presence at the daily press briefings with the backdrop of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The excruciating truth is that Trump launders his misinformation in with valuable information from others, particularly Dr. Anthony Fauci, that represents Americans’ best hope of getting concrete, legitimate, science-based updates on a crisis that is affecting their health and economic well-being on an almost unprecedented scale.
This is a challenge for the press unlike any in memory.
Recently, for example, CNN host Anderson Cooper said that the evening briefing was a “hijacking of the task force press conference by a president determined to rewrite the history of his early and reprehensibly irresponsible response.” He rightly added, “This is not normal and it matters because this is life or death.”
It was a bold statement. But for a country that is depending on accurate information to make decisions that affect us all, it was too little, too late.
The president’s hour-and-a-half propaganda briefing had been beamed, almost unchallenged and unadulterated, into virtually every American home, by Cooper’s own network among many others.
The American people had been told, falsely, that every person flying into the United States was being tested; that a devastating government report on hospital shortfalls for tests and key supplies should be dismissed because the independent inspector general who wrote it was a Barack Obama operative (false on multiple levels); and once again that an unproven drug with potential serious side effects should be taken because “why not?”
Many critics have understandably argued that these briefings should no longer be aired. But this would be a brutally difficult decision for television networks to make.
In an unprecedented crisis, the American people should be able to hear updates from top government scientists and those in charge, including even the president. To simply cut that off would be a heavy responsibility.
There is an answer here, though. Even as the briefings are aired, they are being fact-checked live by independent, professional fact-checkers, on a much smaller venue out of view of the vast majority of Americans watching. On Twitter, journalists such as Glenn Kessler, of the Washington Post, and Daniel Dale, of CNN as it happens, are keeping pace throughout the briefing.
There is no reason that such live fact-checking needs to be relegated to Twitter, or to scattered analysis discussions afterward, where a 90-minute briefing cannot possible be parsed and much of the audience has changed the channel.
Considerable room on screen during the briefing should be dedicated to posting brief factual corrections where the president or others have misled the American people.
It would take a concerted effort, but fact-checkers on Twitter have already demonstrated that it can be done. And if the briefing is played on delay by one or two minutes to help ensure the fact-checks can be posted as carefully as possible, that is not a significant cost.
The truth is that many of Trump’s falsehoods are entirely predictable, because he says them virtually every day, and they go completely unchallenged in real time. An entire alternate reality is being constructed, one that will guide people’s health choices en masse, and one that will generally urge them to take the risk less seriously because Trump wants to insist that he has everything “under control.”
That’s part of what would make this effort so important, and as it happens it would also mean the text for short fact-checks could be largely prepared in advance.
Some of the criticism of the briefings has been directed at the White House press corps, and there is always room for improvement there. When the press corps is most successful, it is because they engage in sustained questioning on an issue. Trump’s primary tactic is to swat away pivotal questions without answering them, and briefings at a podium are that extremely rare opportunity where sustained questioning can expose the lack of a good answer.
I prepped press secretaries in the White House for daily briefings, and know firsthand that being caught with no answer that way is how real accountability can happen, and even force real change.
But the press corps is also at a devastating disadvantage to the president for this same reason. Trump can respond with an avalanche of deception such that follow-up questions could never catch up. Or just launch full-blown tirades of bullying insults toward reporters, as has become more regular, and which throw entire briefings into disarray.
In short, the responsibility in these moments cannot just fall to those who are physically in the room. TV news networks are vast operations. If lone journalists can fact-check the president on Twitter – some of them already employed by those same networks – there is no reason networks can’t do the same on air.
It is an uncomfortable responsibility to take on to render verdicts of truth and falsehood in real time on the president of the United States, on live television, but fact-checking the powerful in times of crisis and abuse is not a side project of journalism, it is journalism.
We can have the briefings and have the truth, too. We just need to recognize that the status quo is a disservice and danger to the American people and fix it. And if it becomes a new template for presidents of both parties, all the better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.