For seven years, Jehovah’s Witnesses from Pennsylvania and surrounding states have come to Johnstown every summer to celebrate their faith together, while also supporting local businesses – hotels, restaurants and stores – with their presence.
But, in 2020, they will not gather at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Jehovah’s Witnesses recently canceled all conferences, including the gathering scheduled for June 19-21 in Johnstown, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The arena was notified on Friday, although Jason Blumenfeld, the venue’s general manager, said he knew the event was likely to be called off for a while now.
“We’re very grateful that they use our venue every summer,” Blumenfeld said. “We were looking forward to having them this summer. They kind of hoped that it would happen. But, at the same time, you have to be realistic and know what we’re dealing with.
“It wasn’t just us that are being affected by this because they canceled all of their conventions for the whole entire country.”
Discussions are already underway for the 2021 convention.
“We had a great conversation,” Blumenfeld said. “We already sent them potential dates for next summer. We’re looking forward to having them back. We’re just going to continue to grow our relationship. We’re looking forward to working with them again. I know the city and county are looking forward to having them back again, since we’re all affected by this.”
The Jehovah’s Witnesses visitors make a significant economic impact, especially in the central business district, including at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown where many guests stay.
“We are very disheartened that the convention canceled for 2020 as guests use our two hotels and all hotels in the county,” said Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations at Crown American Associates, which owns the Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Richland Township.
Radovanic said the “economic impact that the convention has on Greater Johnstown and Cambria County is extremely significant.”
“Every hotel would typically sell out and all of those guests shop and dine while they are in our community,” Radovanic said. “The negative impact will be felt far beyond hotel occupancy.”
