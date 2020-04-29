Cindy Wicks and Rick Mangus

Cindy Wicks, a trumpeter, plays a jazzed-up version of “Happy Birthday” to Rick Mangus, an adult with Down syndrome who turned 34, at his home on Naylor Road, in West Taylor Township, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, with family and friends gathered to wish him a great day. 

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

