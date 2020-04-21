James Edwards

I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to feel I’m caught in a catch-22, a situation in which I can’t escape because of contradictory circumstances.
For example, “do the benefits of a controlled reopening of our economy outweigh the risk of triggering another wave of COVID-19?”
Like all of us, the deadly coronavirus is having an impact on my daily life and my pension fund. I’m doing everything they have asked me to do to mitigate the uncontrolled spread of the virus: washing my hands, wearing a mask and staying socially separate when I’m out.
I have also been told to stay at home (a form of house arrest), avoid family gatherings and disinfect everything.
Thus far, it seems to be working despite the stupid actions of a small minority of wing nuts who totally disregard what they need to do to help fight this heartless enemy.
Because of the shutdown of non-essential businesses, I miss many of the small things I enjoy doing: going out for breakfast, attending a movie and going out for dinner, all with my wife.
I desperately need a haircut and a pedicure. I miss my golfing buddies and playing a few rounds of golf each week, and my pension fund has taken a big hit. My disappointments are petty compared to the financial struggles millions of American families are enduring on a daily basis.
The president has set several target dates for the restart of the economy. There are those who are telling us it’s too soon and may result in a new wave of the coronavirus. The president believes that the economy will bust wide open once the restrictions are lifted, and I sincerely hope he is right.
I’m concerned that it may take several months before it reaches the robust economy we enjoyed before the virus attack.
As much as I would like the country to take a step back to being normal, I have some reservations about the rescue package finally adopted by both parties. Despite the pork barrel additions to the bill, it may be helpful. But it may prove to be just a drop in the bucket.
One thing is certain: the new normal we will face will be significantly different than the old normal we once enjoyed. We need many of the small businesses to be in a position to reopen and rehire their former employees.
Which position do I want to prevail: end the business shutdowns and it works, or do we maintain the status quo and spend the rest of this year under a form of house arrest and continue to suffer the economic hit?
If you guessed ending the business shutdowns, you were right. If the medical community can develop a vaccine or remedy for the virus, my catch-22 concerns will become moot and life will get back to normal.
Hopefully our political leaders will make the right decision.
Yogi Berra said it best: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” What fork will we be taking? Only time will tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.