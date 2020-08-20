An area museum will once again be filled with the sounds of children.
On Thursday, Johnstown Area Heritage Association will reopen the Johnstown Children’s Museum in the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
JAHA closed the Heritage Discovery Center and Johnstown Flood Museum on March 16 due to COVID-19 concerns.
On June 9, they reopened the Johnstown Flood Museum and Heritage Discovery Center except for the Johnstown Children’s Museum, which is located on the building’s third floor.
“The children’s museum is a hands-on space, and we wanted to make sure we had a detailed plan for keeping visitors safe before we reopened it,” said Richard Burkert, president and CEO of JAHA. “Reservations, cleaning protocols and limiting the number of people in that space are key parts of the plan.”
The children’s museum began its reopening process by holding special JAHA members-only days from Aug. 13-15 and will offer additional days on Friday and Saturday.
“We are grateful to JAHA members for their patience through this trying period,” said Deb Winterscheidt, JAHA’s director of development and membership services. “Many of our members are families with young children who love to visit the children’s museum, and it’s been wonderful to have them back.”
Visitors can experience the Johnstown Children’s Museum in two-hour sessions.
Times include 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to noon and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays for JAHA members only.
The museum’s capacity within each slot is limited to four families, for a maximum of 20 people at the children’s museum at any one time.
Masks are required for visitors over the age of 2.
Each room of the children’s museum will be cleaned every hour, and play items such as blocks, books, play food and other frequently touched items will be rotated and cleaned throughout the day. Certain exhibits and play items, such as the coal mine and dress-up clothes, that are difficult to sanitize repeatedly have been closed or removed.
“We’ve made thoughtful decisions about what to close, and tried to explain it in a way that makes sense for kids and is in keeping with the museum’s educational theme,” said Marisa Tracey, JAHA’s director of children’s museum programming.
“We also encourage families to bring their own dress-up clothes, if they like.”
Those wanting to visit the museum should call 814-539-1889 to reserve a time slot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.