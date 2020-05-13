You might not be able to go to its museums, but Johnstown Area Heritage Association has you covered.
With facilities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, JAHA has launched its “JAHA at Home” initiative that includes virtual classroom activities, tours, activities and digitized materials.
“The digital world and online technology makes a lot of things possible, so the idea was how can we bring museum content to people and continue to fulfill our mission and be something positive and interesting for people to do,” said Shelley Johansson, JAHA’s director of marketing and communications.
With JAHA virtual classroom, staff is providing virtual lessons to students in preschool through high school on a variety of themes – neighborhoods, healthy eating, native plants, Johnstown Flood and immigration – covered in the Johnstown Children’s Museum, Johnstown Flood Museum and Heritage Discovery Center.
Programs can be presented with a JAHA facilitator using virtual technology.
For additional information, email cm@jaha.org.
“Right now is field trip season and we’re not able to do those, so we’re bringing these field trips to classes at home,” Johansson said.
A virtual tour of “A Steelworker’s Story,” an exhibition in the Iron & Steel Gallery at Heritage Discovery Center showcasing artifacts from Johnstown’s steel mills, is being presented.
Tom Leslie, a former steelworker who collected the materials, is featured in an in-depth video tour of the exhibit telling stories behind each artifact.
Home activities include a pop-up exhibit challenge, where people are asked to make a museum exhibit out of materials found at home; an encouragement to write down experiences during the coronavirus crisis; and information on how to safely store collections of family documents and photographs.
In addition, JAHA has several collections online for people to explore, including oral histories and photo galleries.
JAHA’s Facebook and Instagram sites are featuring a wide range of engaging materials, including a “photo of the day” and “on this day in Johnstown history.” The “Morley in the Museum” Instagram feed features activities for families.
“We hope people learn a little bit about Johnstown history and maybe gain a little bit more appreciation for the range of things that JAHA does,” Johansson said.
To access all content, visit www.jaha.org/category/jaha-at-home.
