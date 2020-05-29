Forest Hills High School seniors and Johnstown Area Heritage Association leaders have collaborated to produce three new “virtual plays” about Johnstown’s three major floods, they announced Friday.
“Originally, we had hoped to stage these plays as live-action performances at Peoples Natural Gas Park,” said Andrew Lang, JAHA curator.
“Unfortunately, the outbreak of COVID-19 ended those plans, but we still wanted to find a way for these students’ hard work to be presented. It was at this point that we decided that, if we could not get people together to put on the play, maybe it could be done remotely.”
The students wrote the plays as an AP literature and composition class project. They were mentored throughout the process by playwright and St. Francis University professor F.J. Hartland. As part of the process, they visited JAHA’s archives and took a class trip to the Johnstown Flood Museum.
The class produced three plays – one about each of Johnstown’s three floods. The play about the 1936 flood, “The Waters Rise Again,” was written by Kelsey Josephson, Abigail Seese, Natalya Teno and Emily Units. It’s billed by its authors as “a coming-of-age story of a young girl named Fiadh and her Irish-American family.”
“Writing this play was easily one of the most challenging yet remarkable experiences that I’ve ever had in literature classes and writing in general,” Seese said. “It allowed me to learn more about our area’s captivating history, made me think outside the box and encouraged me to really try to reach into people’s hearts and minds through the power of words.”
The play about the 1889 flood, “Torn Apart,” by Dara Edwards, Baylee Frampton and Ariel Zevorich, is described as “a sweeping romance with a supernatural flair set against the backdrop of late-Victorian Era Johnstown and South Fork.”
“Dead in the Water,” by Luke Docherty, Donovan Faith, Thomas Hockensmith and Hadan Romanow, is “an account of the 1977 flood that shows the grit and determination of steel mill culture,” its authors said.
“This was a unique opportunity for the students to be storytellers,” Lang said. “They did research to inform their knowledge of these three events, but these are some of their own characters and stories, which I think shows a terrific amount of creativity.”
The plays were recorded virtually under the direction of Forest Hills teacher Aspen Mock. The participants recorded the plays live, reading through the dialogue just as they would have during staged readings of the scripts.
“Presenting a contemporary audio drama is certainly a progressive and unique endeavor,” Mock said. “The students who wrote these plays are seniors, and amidst so many cancellations, we wanted to ensure that for this project they still had an opportunity to share their work with an audience.”
The list of performers includes both Johnstown-area locals and residents of Pittsburgh and New York City – Edward Alexander, Ashley Evans, Kinsie Tavia Ferre, Landon Keirn, Tara Keirn, Ryan Locke, Ian Marsh, Mock, Trent Moss, Sherri Rae and Curt Vasas.
“This is such a talented group of performers,” Mock said.
“Their dedication to this project has been profound. It’s been an amazingly creative experience for all participants, and we really created a collaborative virtual environment. We had to take everything we knew about stage play acting and modify it, essentially building a new genre together.”
The plays will be released in podcast format on Sunday, the 131st anniversary of the 1889 flood. They can be listened to online at JAHA’s website, www.jaha.org, or at www.spreaker.com/show/johnstown-flood-virtual-plays.
