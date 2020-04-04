When first-year student Nia Taylor had an unexpected extension of her spring break from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, she was unsure what she would do to fill the time.
For the first few weeks, she and her family reacted as most in the region did – sitting around and trying to grasp the full reality of the situation.
“My mom has a business and since the virus hit, it has been hard to make money,” Nia said.
Her mother, Camillya, is the owner of House of Styles, a fashion store with two locations in the Johnstown region. Camillya Taylor said it just wasn’t good sitting around in the house all day.
“It’s been hard on all of us,” she said. “I encouraged Nia to just go and do something.”
Nia, who has been dancing since she was 5 years old, decided to make a short video and post it to her Facebook profile, asking if anyone would be interested in learning how to dance.
With her mother’s help, she then set up a date and time where people could all come together and learn a choreographed dance taught by Nia.
“It went pretty well that first time,” Nia said. “Right now, it is an experiment, but as it gets bigger, I hope to grow it bigger and add more to it.”
Nia starts with preliminary stretches, then goes into a hip-hop style dance where she walks the participant through an 8-count, continuing to add moves through the half-hour session.
By the end, a participant grows in confidence, learning the routine to a catchy tune.
The sessions end with Nia’s sister, Amya, doing a cool-down modeling routine.
Participants who have questions are able to simply talk and ask Nia to stop or revisit a particular part. There is a friendly vibe on the live group chat that works well with the group, she said.
“I want people to know that you don’t have to stop following their dreams because this was always my dream to be in the music industry,” Nia said.
You can dance with Nia on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. through group chat on Facebook at a cost of $5 per class through CashApp. For more information, contact Nia at 814-659-0706.
